Texas Renaissance Festival Must Be Sold to Hanszen Laporte Client, Judgment Says
A Grimes County judge entered a judgment ordering the Texas Renaissance Festival to be sold to Hanszen Laporte’s client.
Houston, TX, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Grimes County judge entered a judgment ordering that the Texas Renaissance Festival be sold to Hanszen Laporte’s clients RW Lands Inc, Texas Stargate Inc, Royal Campground, and Texas RF. This comes three months after the Court’s ruling that also awarded $22 million in damages and $1 million in attorney fees to the firm’s clients in addition to the sale of the festival.
“We are proud of having obtained this substantial judgment vindicating our clients,” said Anthony Laporte, partner at Hanszen Laporte. Laporte helmed the case with partner Zachary Smith, associate Terry L. Ford II, and counsel from Haney Paschal & Romoser, P.C.
The original dispute dates to April 2023, when Meril Rivard, owner of the above entities, agreed to purchase the Texas Renaissance Festival and operations from its then-owner, George Coulam in a deal worth tens of millions of dollars. When Coulam backed out of the deal in August 2023, Rivard sued.
A five-day trial followed in May of 2025, and ended on May 7, with Grimes County Judge Gary W. Chaney ordering Coulam to sell the festival to Rivard.
Rivard plans to continue running the much-loved festival, originally founded in 1974, and which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
“Mr. Rivard is committed to the mission of the Texas Renaissance Festival,” said Laporte. “Like so many others, he loves the festival and wants to see it continue so that new generations can make memories there.”
