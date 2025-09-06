RX Japan Opens Visitor Registration for IJT AUTUMN 2025
Tokyo, Japan, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- International Jewellery Tokyo AUTUMN (IJT AUTUMN) is set to take place from 29 to 31 October 2025 at Pacifico Yokohama. Organised by RX Japan, a leading name in global trade exhibitions, this 13th edition of IJT AUTUMN is set to draw approximately 13,000 high-purchasing-power buyers from Japan, China, and across Asia.
This year’s show will feature 400 exhibitors, showcasing over 810,000 products, spanning the spectrum from fine jewellery and light jewellery to loose natural stones, minerals, and handcrafted creations. This diverse range ensures that buyers have access to a wide range of jewellery collection offered with exclusive pricing.
For high-level buyers seeking to expand their inventory, discover new collection launches, or capitalise on the growing market demand, IJT AUTUMN offers a proven platform for success.
Enhanced Planning with New Product Search Page
RX Japan proudly announces the launch of a newly developed product search page, now live on the IJT AUTUMN website as of 21 August. With this intuitive digital tool, buyers can efficiently preview and filter through the vast array of products being showcased at the event, optimising their time on the show floor. The page has been designed to make preparations easier and more strategic, ensuring that attendees can prioritise exhibitors and items matching their business needs.
“This 13th edition of IJT AUTUMN underscores the show’s reputation as a mainstay in the international jewellery business,” stated Mr. Yoshihito Waki, IJT Show Director.
“As part of RX Japan’s strategically crafted trio of jewellery shows, IJT AUTUMN shines as the ultimate purchasing opportunity for businesses preparing for year-end sales. The event’s perfectly timed schedule ensures that buyers and exhibitors can capitalise on the seasonal demand for jewellery while forging industry-leading connections and transactions. We are proud to maintain our leadership in facilitating growth through world-class exhibitions, and we are confident that this year’s event will deliver outstanding results for all participants.”
Interested visitors may register via https://regist.reedexpo.co.jp/expo/IJTA/?lg=en&tp=inv_qr&ec=IJT&em=release-aug.
Contact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html
