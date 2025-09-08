Engagedly Announces Strategic Integration with Deel to Streamline Global Workforce Management
St Louis, MO, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Engagedly, a leading AI-enabled talent management platform, today announced its integration with Deel, the global payroll and HR platform for hiring, paying, and managing international teams. The integration allows organizations to seamlessly unify performance, engagement, compliance, and payroll data—helping HR leaders reduce manual work and improve the employee experience.
With this new capability, companies can keep their Engagedly platform fully up-to-date with employee data from Deel, automatically and in real time. The integration eliminates the need to maintain two separate systems, reduces errors from manual data entry, and provides a single connected view of employee performance, growth, and compliance.
"As organizations scale globally, they need more than just payroll or performance management—they need a truly unified people strategy," said Srikant Chellappa, CEO & Co-Founder of Engagedly. “Our integration with Deel allows HR leaders to connect engagement, growth, and compliance in one ecosystem, so they can focus on what really matters: empowering their people.”
“Identifying and cultivating top talent is at the heart of every business,” said Ryan Freeman, head of partnerships at Deel. “This integration will make it easier for HR leaders to have a singular view of their business, underpinned by real-time data from Deel, so they can make quicker, smarter decisions about their team.”
The integration can be activated directly within the Engagedly platform in just a few clicks. Once enabled, employee data from Deel flows automatically into Engagedly, ensuring HR leaders can manage everything at one place..
With this new capability, companies can keep their Engagedly platform fully up-to-date with employee data from Deel, automatically and in real time. The integration eliminates the need to maintain two separate systems, reduces errors from manual data entry, and provides a single connected view of employee performance, growth, and compliance.
"As organizations scale globally, they need more than just payroll or performance management—they need a truly unified people strategy," said Srikant Chellappa, CEO & Co-Founder of Engagedly. “Our integration with Deel allows HR leaders to connect engagement, growth, and compliance in one ecosystem, so they can focus on what really matters: empowering their people.”
“Identifying and cultivating top talent is at the heart of every business,” said Ryan Freeman, head of partnerships at Deel. “This integration will make it easier for HR leaders to have a singular view of their business, underpinned by real-time data from Deel, so they can make quicker, smarter decisions about their team.”
The integration can be activated directly within the Engagedly platform in just a few clicks. Once enabled, employee data from Deel flows automatically into Engagedly, ensuring HR leaders can manage everything at one place..
Contact
Engagedly Inc.Contact
Abhishek Ghosh
+1-650-485-1642
https://engagedly.com/
Abhishek Ghosh
+1-650-485-1642
https://engagedly.com/
Categories