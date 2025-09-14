FalconAI Introduces PigeonCast for Windows, Expanding Options for Wireless Screen Mirroring
FalconAI has announced PigeonCast for Windows, an app that lets Windows laptops send and receive screen mirroring across devices using AirPlay, Google Cast, DLNA, and its own protocol. The software is available on the Microsoft Store.
Chengdu, China, September 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FalconAI announced the release of PigeonCast for Windows, a new application designed to enable Windows laptops to operate as both a sender and receiver for screen mirroring.
The software supports widely used protocols such as AirPlay, Google Cast, and DLNA, as well as FalconAI's own PigeonCast protocol. This cross-platform compatibility makes it possible to share content wirelessly between different types of devices, including smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs.
According to FalconAI, the introduction of PigeonCast for Windows aims to reduce the reliance on additional hardware and simplify the process of connecting devices. The application provides options for sharing a full desktop screen, specific apps, or mobile device content with other displays connected to the same network.
"Cross-device content sharing has become an important part of both work and entertainment," said Chengye Yang, CEO of FalconAI. "By supporting multiple industry standards within a single app, PigeonCast for Windows provides users with a flexible tool that can adapt to a variety of everyday scenarios."
Key Features:
- Ability for a Windows laptop to act as both sender and receiver
- Support for AirPlay, Google Cast, DLNA, and PigeonCast protocol
- Wireless operation over Wi-Fi without cables or adapters
- Options for mobile-to-PC, PC-to-PC, and PC-to-TV screen sharing
- Encrypted connections for secure use in professional environments
Availability PigeonCast for Windows is available as a free download on the Microsoft Store. Additional details can be found at https://pigeoncast.com.
About FalconAI FalconAI develops software solutions that focus on improving digital connectivity across devices. With a commitment to simplifying how users share and interact with content, FalconAI continues to expand its product offerings in the field of cross-platform communication technologies.
The software supports widely used protocols such as AirPlay, Google Cast, and DLNA, as well as FalconAI's own PigeonCast protocol. This cross-platform compatibility makes it possible to share content wirelessly between different types of devices, including smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs.
According to FalconAI, the introduction of PigeonCast for Windows aims to reduce the reliance on additional hardware and simplify the process of connecting devices. The application provides options for sharing a full desktop screen, specific apps, or mobile device content with other displays connected to the same network.
"Cross-device content sharing has become an important part of both work and entertainment," said Chengye Yang, CEO of FalconAI. "By supporting multiple industry standards within a single app, PigeonCast for Windows provides users with a flexible tool that can adapt to a variety of everyday scenarios."
Key Features:
- Ability for a Windows laptop to act as both sender and receiver
- Support for AirPlay, Google Cast, DLNA, and PigeonCast protocol
- Wireless operation over Wi-Fi without cables or adapters
- Options for mobile-to-PC, PC-to-PC, and PC-to-TV screen sharing
- Encrypted connections for secure use in professional environments
Availability PigeonCast for Windows is available as a free download on the Microsoft Store. Additional details can be found at https://pigeoncast.com.
About FalconAI FalconAI develops software solutions that focus on improving digital connectivity across devices. With a commitment to simplifying how users share and interact with content, FalconAI continues to expand its product offerings in the field of cross-platform communication technologies.
Contact
FalconAIContact
Mia Clarke
8613078916306
https://pigeoncast.com
Mia Clarke
8613078916306
https://pigeoncast.com
Categories