APTMetrics Welcomes Dr. Doug Reynolds and Dr. Matt Paese
Westport, CT, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- APTMetrics, a talent management consultancy that enables organizations to unlock workforce and leadership potential through proven, AI-powered people science, announced today that Dr. Doug Reynolds and Dr. Matt Paese will be joining its leadership team.
Dr. Reynolds will take on the role of Executive Vice President – Product Strategy and Innovation, while Dr. Paese steps into the role of Executive Vice President – Board and C-Suite Services. The strategic hires come at a time when the talent ecosystem is experiencing rapid and dynamic changes, and both individuals are expected to lead high impact initiatives aligned with APT’s next chapter of growth and success.
"We are thrilled to have Doug and Matt join our team at APT” said Kathleen Lundquist, the company's Co-Founder. “Doug’s industry foresight and deep experience will help shape our AI-driven assessment strategy, pre-empt competitive threats, forge strategic alliances, and position APT as a trusted leader in next-generation talent intelligence.”
“We expect that Matt will simultaneously elevate our firm’s executive advisory offerings by bringing world-class expertise in C-suite succession, board effectiveness, and high-impact coaching, anchored in decades of global experience and proven methodology” added John Scott, APT’s other Founder and Co-CEO. “Matt will enable APT to deliver transformational growth for top leaders while expanding our reach and reputation in the executive space.”
“These hires represent more than added bench strength,” continued Lundquist. “They’re a clear investment in our future, and we believe their expertise will significantly enhance our ability to fulfill our commitments to clients and employees alike. We are excited about the contributions Doug and Matt will bring as we accelerate our growth trajectory together.”
About APTMetrics
Our solutions enable companies to identify, develop, retain, and promote top talent, from emerging leaders to C-suite executives, thereby fueling growth and competitiveness in rapidly changing business environments.
For more than 30 years, Fortune® 500 companies have trusted APTMetrics to tackle their most pressing HR challenges: talent acquisition and mobility, leadership development, promotion decisions, and employment law compliance.
Our expertise rests on three core strengths:
Work analysis and role architecture to define how work gets done and where it is evolving
Assessments that measure knowledge, skills, and potential for future success.
Employment litigation support that ensures defensible, evidence-based practices.
Together, these capabilities deliver accurate insights into workforce and leadership dynamics, enabling stronger planning and organizational development while reducing the risks of role misfit and discrimination.
Unlike short-lived, technology-only offerings, APTMetrics unites the precision of AI with the rigor of proven science. Each engagement is reviewed and validated by experienced people scientists, producing insights that are cutting-edge yet defensible, trustworthy, and firmly grounded in the realities of workforce and leadership success.
