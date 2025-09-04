Potting, Sealing, Bonding – RAMPF Materials Power India’s Electronics Future
High-performance resin systems for maximum performance and protection of electronic components at productronica India – Hall H4 / Booth C91
Grafenberg, Germany, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Advanced Polymers is showcasing its encompassing range of high-performance electro casting resins, sealing systems, and industrial adhesives for electronics, automotive, electric mobility, household appliance, and energy management applications at productronica India in Bengaluru from September 17 to 19 – Hall H7 / Booth E21.
Key Takeaways
1. RAMPF’s advanced electro casting resins based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone deliver robust protection for electronic components against chemicals, heat, cold, and moisture.
2. The 1- and 2-component systems ensure optimal thermal conductivity and long-term reliability in demanding environments.
3. RAMPF Advanced Polymers also provides high-performance sealing and bonding solutions that combine excellent mechanical and chemical resistance with user-friendly processing.
Electro Casting Resins
RAMPF electro casting resins provide robust protection for electronic components against chemical substances and environmental factors such as heat, cold, and moisture. The 1- and 2-component systems based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), epoxy (RAKU® POX), and silicone (RAKU® SIL) ensure optimal thermal management and maximal durability. Further benefits:
• High mechanical and thermal strength for long-term performance
• Hydrolysis resistance
• Flexible curing times
• Strong adhesion to metals, housings, and components
• Automated mixing and dispensing
• RoHS compliance and adherence to standards such as UL 94, RTI, and OBJS2
Industries and applications:
• Electrics/Electronics: Motors, transformers, relays, sensors, and control units, with RTI resins maintaining properties and functions for maximum performance of electrical/electronic systems
• Automotive: AC/DC and DC/DC converters, fuel-pump systems, on-board control units, ventilation control units, sensors, trunk latches
• Electromobility: Effective heat dissipation in batteries and power electronics, with gap fillers and heat-conductive casting systems enhancing heat management
Sealing Systems
RAMPF’s polyurethane and silicone sealing systems set the industry standard for efficient sealing, superior quality, and easy application. RAMPF’s liquid to highly thixotropic sealants provide long-lasting protection against moisture, dust, and chemical exposure.
Industries and applications:
• Electrics/Electronics: Electrical enclosures, control cabinets, and housing covers
• Automotive: Door and door-lock modules, loudspeaker boxes, fuse boxes, battery covers, ventilation grills, brake and rear lights
• Electromobility: Fuel cells, battery housings, charging stations, and charging connectors
Adhesives
Polyurethane adhesives, epoxy adhesives, and silane-modified polymer adhesives deliver more than just high-strength bonding. RAMPF’s advanced adhesive systems are engineered to meet the specific needs of each application, offering multifunctional benefits such as sealing, thermal conductivity, and enhanced process efficiency. Tailored formulations help manufacturers streamline operations, improve durability, and increase overall productivity.
Industries and applications:
• Automotive: Servomotors, airbag control units, panel inserts, interior door panels, pillar lamination, rear panel covers, retainer bonding, rear shelves, optical bonding, flock coating of interior components, and bonding of exterior parts in lightweight construction
Alexander Ege, CTO of RAMPF Advanced Polymers – “The international RAMPF Group has a long-standing presence in India and continues to advance industry innovation with its comprehensive portfolio of electro casting resins, sealing systems, and industrial adhesives. This material expertise is complemented by encompassing know-how in mixing and dispensing technology, making RAMPF a truly holistic partner across the electronics, automotive, e-mobility, household appliance, and energy management sectors.”
Visit RAMPF Advanced Polymers at productronica India in Bengaluru from September 17 to 19 – Hall H4 / Booth C91.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
