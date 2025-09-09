Just Enduring Hosts Inaugural The Names We Carry Event for Bereaved Families
St. Louis, MO, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nonprofit organization Just Enduring is hosting its inaugural remembrance event, The Names We Carry, at Faust Park on Saturday, October 4, 2025. This free community gathering offers families a supportive space to come together, connect with bereaved parents and siblings, and remember children gone too soon.
Registration begins at 11 am, followed by a variety of crafts for children and adults to make and take home as symbolic reminders of their sibling or child. A short program at 11:45 am will include the reading of children’s names. The event concludes with a picnic lunch at 12 pm, during which Just Enduring will facilitate connections among families who have experienced similar losses.
Sponsorship packages are available, each with their own benefits, to offer the day’s activities at no cost to participating families. These include:
● Butterfly Sponsor $3,000
● Community Sponsor $1,500
● Memory Maker Sponsor $500
● Pavilion Sponsor $250
● In Loving Memory Sponsor $50+
Learn more about sponsorships and become a sponsor by calling Co-Founder Lara Gillham at (314) 391-4119 or emailing her at lara.gillham@justenduring.org.
To register for the event, please visit https://justenduring.org/2025-gathering/.
About Just Enduring
Just Enduring is a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by grieving parents and medical professionals that provides grief support to families, friends, and caregivers facing the loss of a child. Through comprehensive resources and a compassionate community, Just Enduring connects bereaved parents, helps families navigate life after child loss, and inspires hope. For more information and access to resources, please visit justenduring.org.
Contact
Ben Gillham
(314) 391-4119
justenduring.org
