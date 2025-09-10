AI in Chicago Podcast Launches New Episode Featuring Richard Robbins, Director of Applied AI at Reed Smith
Richard Robbins, Director of Applied AI at Reed Smith, joins the AI in Chicago podcast to discuss how law firms are adopting artificial intelligence at scale and the impact on the legal field.
Chicago, IL, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In this episode, Robbins offers a candid and practical perspective on how law firms are adopting artificial intelligence at scale, what it means to align AI with firm strategy, and why governance and responsible use are central to building long-term advantage.
Robbins brings a rare combination of experience as a former Big Law partner, Morningstar’s first General Counsel, and now a technology strategist leading Reed Smith’s global team of AI engineers and data scientists. His career spans more than three decades across corporate law, knowledge management, and applied AI, giving him unique insight into how legal organizations can navigate both technological opportunity and institutional complexity.
“Law is built on language, and AI is uniquely capable of working in the very medium that lawyers consider their stock in trade,” Robbins notes during the conversation, explaining why AI’s impact on the legal profession is immediate and profound.
He also emphasizes the importance of moving beyond experimentation to true strategic adoption: “Generative AI is not a spectator sport. The firms that experiment, wrestle with the tools, and align them to strategy will transform faster than those that wait.”
Hosted by Khullani Abdullahi, founder of Techne AI, the AI in Chicago podcast provides a platform for leaders like Robbins to share how AI is reshaping industries and institutions. Abdullahi, an expert in AI governance and strategy, frames the conversation and underscores why Chicago is emerging as a hub for responsible innovation.
The episode featuring Richard Robbins is now available on AI in Chicago via Spotify and other major podcast platforms.
About the AI in Chicago Podcast
AI in Chicago is a premier thought leadership platform produced by Techne AI, spotlighting the visionaries shaping the future of artificial intelligence across Chicago, the Midwest, and beyond. Each episode explores how AI is transforming business, healthcare, law, policy, and innovation, with a focus on real-world adoption, governance, and strategy.
About Techne AI
Techne AI is a Chicago-based consultancy specializing in three pillars: AI governance, risk, and compliance; AI strategy; and AI enablement with customized training for boards, executives, and employees. Founded by Khullani Abdullahi, JD, Techne AI partners with organizations to design, implement, and govern AI strategies that balance innovation with compliance while managing regulatory and ethical risk.
Contact
Khullani Abdullahi
312-625-3066
https://techne.ai
