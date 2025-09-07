Carl Budenski, Partner, Global Transfer Pricing Practice Leader, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Transfer Pricing 2025
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Carl Budenski, Partner, Global Transfer Pricing Practice Leader, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “Transfer Pricing 2025: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities.”
Jersey City, NJ, September 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for September 10, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.
About Carl Budenski
Carl is a Transfer Pricing Practice Leader and Tax Partner in Aprio’s International Tax team. He has a strong track record of advising multinational corporations on complex transfer pricing matters, assuring compliance with international tax regulations, and improving global tax strategies. Passionate about helping businesses grow, Carl has helped many clients with thoughtful transfer pricing strategies. He is a recognized thought leader who frequently speaks at international conferences and has authored numerous articles about transfer pricing issues.
About Aprio Advisory Group, LLC
Since 1952, clients throughout the US, and across more than 50+ countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what’s next. As a premier business advisory and CPA firm. Aprio delivers advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, staffing and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk and protect wealth. With proven expertise and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Doing business in over 60 languages.
Event Summary
As multinational enterprises continue to operate in a rapidly evolving global tax landscape, aligning transfer pricing strategies with international standards and regulatory expectations has never been more critical. Heightened scrutiny, evolving OECD guidance, and digital economy considerations are reshaping compliance obligations and influencing tax positions, financial reporting, and strategic decision-making.
In this live webinar, Carl Budenski, Partner and Global Transfer Pricing Practice Leader at Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, and Peter Stratos, CPA, MST, Principal, International Tax at Kaufman Rossin, will explore both the fundamentals of transfer pricing and the practical implications for multinational businesses. Participants will gain actionable insights on navigating compliance challenges, managing risk, and optimizing tax outcomes in today’s complex environment.
Key Topics:
• Fundamental Transfer Pricing Principles and U.S. Requirements
• Recent Developments, Global Trends, and OECD Guidance
• Alignment of Transfer Pricing with Financial Reporting and Tax Positions
• Considerations for Debt Funding, Import Duties, and Digital Economy Impacts
• Strategic Approaches to Risk Management, Compliance, and Tax Efficiency
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
