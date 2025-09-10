Alpha Coach Launches Free Online Calorie & Macro Calculator to Mark Nutrition Week

Alpha Coach has launched a free online Calorie & Macro Calculator to celebrate National Nutrition Week. Accessible at alphacoach.app/evolve/food-calorie-calculator, the tool requires no login or subscription—users can simply type in any food, from a samosa to a dosa or a cottage cheese focaccia sandwich, and instantly view serving sizes, calories, macros, sugar, and fiber, along with calorie density. Designed for both casual users and fitness enthusiasts.