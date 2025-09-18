Immunotec Partners with Maribeth Dodd to Drive Business Development Across North America
Immunotec, the science-backed wellness company founded in 1996 and best known for its patented flagship product Immunocal®, has partnered with Maribeth Dodd, a highly regarded growth and leadership expert, to drive strategic business development across North America.
Dodd brings more than two decades of experience leading organizational transformation, sales growth, and leadership development for high-growth companies. She has guided global teams through seasons of explosive growth—including 200% year-over-year increases—and is widely recognized for her ability to empower people, elevate culture, and accelerate results.
At the heart of Immunotec’s mission is Immunocal®, the patented flagship product and the #1 leader in glutathione research worldwide. Clinically proven as a glutathione precursor, Immunocal® delivers Bonded Cysteine™, enabling the body to naturally produce and regulate glutathione exactly when and where it’s needed.
With 45+ years of research, 80+ patents, and over 100 published clinical studies, Immunocal® stands apart as one of the only natural supplements validated through rigorous double-blind, placebo-controlled human trials. Its proven benefits in immunity, cellular health, stamina, and recovery have made it trusted by physicians, health practitioners, and elite athletes alike.
“Immunotec is a rare combination of world-class science, authentic leadership, and genuine purpose,” said Dodd. “What drew me in was the integrity of the brand, the strength of the product, and the launch of a modern system that I believe will create fresh momentum and an unparalleled opportunity for people to build something truly meaningful. As a mom and businesswoman, my family’s health is always a top priority—and I’m passionate about helping other parents protect and strengthen the health of their kids and families too.”
“The United States is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and this new leadership structure shows just how committed we are to supporting our Consultants and expanding our business here,” said Mauricio Domenzain, CEO of Immunotec. “By investing in strong leaders and scalable systems, we’re ensuring that more people across North America can experience both the health benefits of our science and the life-changing opportunity of our business model.”
As Immunotec expands across 18 countries, Dodd’s leadership will help strengthen the consultant community and reinforce a culture of trust, empowerment, and growth—ensuring the company continues to align with modern wellness leaders seeking science, credibility, and purpose.
Immunocal®: The Gold Standard in Glutathione Science
At the heart of Immunotec’s growth strategy is Immunocal®, the company’s flagship product and the #1 leader in glutathione research worldwide.
· Clinically Proven Glutathione Precursor – Delivers patented Bonded Cysteine™ so the body naturally produces and regulates glutathione exactly when and where it’s needed.
· Patented & One-of-a-Kind – 80+ global patents protecting technology that maintains fragile cysteine bonds so they survive digestion and enter cells intact.
· Not Pre-Made Glutathione – Unlike pre-made glutathione, which breaks down before absorption, Immunocal provides the building blocks that fuel natural production.
· Scientifically Validated – Backed by 45+ years of research, 100+ published clinical studies, and multiple double-blind, placebo-controlled human trials, Immunocal stands apart as one of the only natural supplements with this level of rigorous clinical validation.
· Trusted by Elite Athletes – Improves stamina, speeds recovery, and reduces oxidative stress under physical strain.
· Clean, Certified, and Safe – Each batch is Clean Label Project Certified, Informed-Sport Certified, doping-free, and free from plastics, heavy metals, antibiotics, hormones, fat, sugar, artificial sweeteners, and fillers.
* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Please consult with a physician or other health care professionals regarding any health-related diagnosis or treatment option.
Contact
Nourhan Wael
832-652-9495
