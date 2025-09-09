SottoPelle® Recognizes Curtis Bow, Jr, MSN, ANP-BC for outstanding contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Muncie, IN, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Curtis is a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner. A native of East Central Indiana, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Ball State University. He later graduated from Ball State University with his Master of Science in Nursing Degree, Nurse Practitioner.
With a background in Rural Primary Healthcare, Emergency Medicine, Hospitalist Service and over 25 years in Nursing Education, Curtis’ skills and focus center on enhancing the human condition, access to healthcare for all and alleviating patient anxiety in the provider-patient relationship.
Curtis lives in Muncie, Indiana, and enjoys international travel, feeding and watching his backyard squirrels and birds and spending time with wife and two grown children.
Curtis is pleased to offer SottoPelle® bioidentical hormone therapy for hormone optimization to both male and female patients, as well as consultation and care for the transgender community.
Curtis Bow, Jr, MSN, ANP-BC has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since March 2025.
To view additional information about Curtis Bow, Jr, MSN, ANP-BC, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: Curtis Bow, Jr., MSN, ANP-BC.
Provider Information:
Curtis Bow, Jr, MSN, ANP-BC
5091 E. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303
Practice Phone #: 765-468-6337
Practice Email: frontoffice@THCMuncie.com
Practice Website: thcmuncie.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
With a background in Rural Primary Healthcare, Emergency Medicine, Hospitalist Service and over 25 years in Nursing Education, Curtis’ skills and focus center on enhancing the human condition, access to healthcare for all and alleviating patient anxiety in the provider-patient relationship.
Curtis lives in Muncie, Indiana, and enjoys international travel, feeding and watching his backyard squirrels and birds and spending time with wife and two grown children.
Curtis is pleased to offer SottoPelle® bioidentical hormone therapy for hormone optimization to both male and female patients, as well as consultation and care for the transgender community.
Curtis Bow, Jr, MSN, ANP-BC has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since March 2025.
To view additional information about Curtis Bow, Jr, MSN, ANP-BC, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: Curtis Bow, Jr., MSN, ANP-BC.
Provider Information:
Curtis Bow, Jr, MSN, ANP-BC
5091 E. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303
Practice Phone #: 765-468-6337
Practice Email: frontoffice@THCMuncie.com
Practice Website: thcmuncie.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories