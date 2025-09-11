Peter Stratos, MST, CPA, Principal, International Tax, Kaufman Rossin to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Transfer Pricing 2025: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Peter Stratos, MST, CPA, Principal, International Tax, Kaufman Rossin will speak at its webcast entitled, “Transfer Pricing 2025: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities.”
Jersey City, NJ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for September 10, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.
About Peter Stratos
Peter Stratos, MST, CPA, is a principal at Kaufman Rossin where he provides international tax planning for both individual and corporate taxes as well as structuring and due diligence on the buy and sell side. Peter’s expertise in international tax includes the areas of foreign tax credit planning, residency issues, state and local issues for international and multinational businesses, expats and inpats, pre-immigration planning, transfer pricing, compensation planning, treaty positions, entity selection, organizational structuring and withholding issues.
Peter has taught for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, state CPA societies, and other organizations on various international tax topics and has also written several articles and issue papers covering these subjects. He was recognized on multiple occasions by the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants and Virginia Business Magazine as a Super CPA in corporate taxation. Peter is a Certified Public Accountant in Florida and Virginia.
About Kaufman Rossin
At the Kaufman Rossin Group, it’s our business to make joy your bottom line. With more than 60 years of experience and clients all over the globe, we provide professional services to businesses and their leaders, serving entrepreneurs, public companies, non-profits and individuals. The Group includes Kaufman Rossin CPAs and Advisors, one of the top 50 accounting and advisory firms in the U.S., along with Kaufman Rossin Wealth, Kaufman Rossin Insurance Services, and Kaufman Rossin Alternative Investment Services. Learn more at kaufmanrossin.com.
Event Summary
As multinational enterprises continue to operate in a rapidly evolving global tax landscape, aligning transfer pricing strategies with international standards and regulatory expectations has never been more critical. Heightened scrutiny, evolving OECD guidance, and digital economy considerations are reshaping compliance obligations and influencing tax positions, financial reporting, and strategic decision-making.
In this live webinar, Carl Budenski, Partner and Global Transfer Pricing Practice Leader at Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, and Peter Stratos, CPA, MST, Principal, International Tax at Kaufman Rossin, will explore both the fundamentals of transfer pricing and the practical implications for multinational businesses. Participants will gain actionable insights on navigating compliance challenges, managing risk, and optimizing tax outcomes in today’s complex environment.
Key Topics:
• Fundamental Transfer Pricing Principles and U.S. Requirements
• Recent Developments, Global Trends, and OECD Guidance
• Alignment of Transfer Pricing with Financial Reporting and Tax Positions
• Considerations for Debt Funding, Import Duties, and Digital Economy Impacts
• Strategic Approaches to Risk Management, Compliance, and Tax Efficiency
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
