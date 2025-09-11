Hermith Featured in Metal AM: Advancing Titanium Wire Production for Additive Manufacturing
Hermith's feature in Metal AM shows how Hermith is advancing titanium wire production, improving Ti-6Al-4V quality for Additive Manufacturing.
Munich, Germany, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hermith GmbH is proud to announce its latest feature in Metal AM, one of the most respected international publications dedicated to Additive Manufacturing and advanced materials. The article, titled “Hermith optimises titanium alloy wire production for Additive Manufacturing,” highlights Hermith’s ongoing research and development in improving the manufacturing process of Ti-6Al-4V wire — one of the most critical titanium alloys used in the aerospace, medical, automotive and other industries.
Hermith, a certified German titanium manufacturer, has grown to become one of Europe’s leading suppliers of various titanium materials. Originally founded in 2004 as a trader and stockholder, Hermith took a significant step forward in 2017 by establishing its own in-house production facility, enabling it to offer customised titanium solutions to its global customer base.
The article in Metal AM outlines Hermith’s process innovations in titanium wire production, particularly for additive manufacturing applications. It explores how the company’s advanced use of induction heating and real-time process control has resulted in high-quality Ti-6Al-4V wire with improved mechanical performance, reduced anisotropy, and superior structural homogeneity — essential attributes for additive manufacturing feedstock.
Among the notable achievements highlighted in the article:
- Development of a refined induction heating method tailored to wire diameters between 8.0 mm and 1.6 mm
- Use of acoustic emission monitoring for process stability and quality assurance
- Production of continuous wire lengths over 8,500 m without welded joints
- A homogeneous fine-grained structure with optimised strength and plasticity
Hermith’s inclusion in Metal AM reflects its dedication to innovation, quality, and technical excellence in the field of titanium materials. As additive manufacturing continues to evolve, Hermith remains committed to supporting the industry with reliable, high-performance titanium wire that meets the demanding needs of next-generation applications.
To read the full article, visit Metal AM Website:
https://www.metal-am.com/hermith-optimises-titanium-alloy-wire-production-for-additive-manufacturing/
For more information about titanium materials and services provided by Hermith GmbH, please visit our website:
https://www.hermith.com/
Contact
Hermith GmbHContact
Amina Veliyeva
+49 89 2111 31 37
www.hermith.com/
