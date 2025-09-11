Cybersecurity Summit: London Financial Services Gathers Industry Leaders to Address AI Threats
Operational Resilience, Supply Chain Security and Regulatory Compliance Take Center Stage
Princeton, NJ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ISMG announces the 12th edition of the Cybersecurity Summit: London Financial Services, taking place on September 11, 2025. This London-hosted event will bring together CISOs, regulators, tech innovators and security professionals from across the U.K.’s financial ecosystem to discuss AI-driven attacks, regulatory pressures and digital payment vulnerabilities.
According to the U.K.’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025, cyber breaches in the U.K.’s financial sector have disproportionately affected larger organizations, with 67% of medium businesses and 74% of large businesses reporting at least one cyberattack or breach. With Europe’s new DORA regulation requiring banks to prove operational resilience capabilities, the event focuses on practical strategies for withstanding, responding to and recovering from major disruptions.
In the session “Cybercriminals Are Weaponizing AI Faster Than Banks Can Defend,” Ramit Sharma, vice president and lead engineer at NatWest Group, and Madina Rashid, director of financial crime compliance, legal and compliance at SEI, will address how criminals increasingly use machine learning and complex algorithms to bypass standard security measures. The panelists will share insights on how to implement defensive solutions and stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats, from highly automated hacking tools to sophisticated deepfake-enabled fraud.
John Nayagam, interim CISO at Financial Ombudsman Service, and Don Gibson, CISO at Kinly, will examine how cybercriminals increasingly exploit supply chain flaws as backdoors into systems. In today’s interconnected environment, each external partner adds new vulnerabilities. A single weak link can provide attackers easy access to vital systems and data. The panel will explore ongoing third-party risk assessments, vendor security integration and regulatory compliance strategies.
Additional sessions will tackle critical areas including insider threat mitigation with Gareth Dothie, head of bribery and corruption investigations at City of London Police; governance integration with Martin Covill, CISO at iPSL, and Glen Hymers, deputy director of information security at Cabinet Office; and network tokenization’s role in transforming digital payment security.
“At this year’s summit, we’re shining a spotlight on operational resilience – not just as a regulatory checkbox, but as the foundation that enables financial institutions to withstand and rapidly recover from AI-driven disruptions and supply chain attacks,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “Our goal is to move beyond theoretical discussions and deliver actionable frameworks, so every attendee leaves London with practical strategies and real-world insights they can implement immediately within their organizations.”
The summit will offer attendees comprehensive programming beyond the main stage, including an interactive tabletop exercise on AI-augmented insider threats led by CyberEdBoard in collaboration with the City of London Police. This simulation challenges participants to respond to cascading disruptions across IT and operational systems.
Industry experts will address how banks must transform security from a separate IT function into a core business priority integrated with corporate governance and business strategy. The regulatory landscape continues to evolve, with institutions facing complex requirements including the FCA’s Operational Resilience Framework and emerging governance legislation.
As part of its commitment to advancing knowledge and supporting professional development, the summit provides practical guidance and forward-looking frameworks for managing risk, from threat detection and insider risk management to zero trust implementation and regulatory compliance.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://ismg.events/summit/financial-services-london-2025/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
According to the U.K.’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025, cyber breaches in the U.K.’s financial sector have disproportionately affected larger organizations, with 67% of medium businesses and 74% of large businesses reporting at least one cyberattack or breach. With Europe’s new DORA regulation requiring banks to prove operational resilience capabilities, the event focuses on practical strategies for withstanding, responding to and recovering from major disruptions.
In the session “Cybercriminals Are Weaponizing AI Faster Than Banks Can Defend,” Ramit Sharma, vice president and lead engineer at NatWest Group, and Madina Rashid, director of financial crime compliance, legal and compliance at SEI, will address how criminals increasingly use machine learning and complex algorithms to bypass standard security measures. The panelists will share insights on how to implement defensive solutions and stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats, from highly automated hacking tools to sophisticated deepfake-enabled fraud.
John Nayagam, interim CISO at Financial Ombudsman Service, and Don Gibson, CISO at Kinly, will examine how cybercriminals increasingly exploit supply chain flaws as backdoors into systems. In today’s interconnected environment, each external partner adds new vulnerabilities. A single weak link can provide attackers easy access to vital systems and data. The panel will explore ongoing third-party risk assessments, vendor security integration and regulatory compliance strategies.
Additional sessions will tackle critical areas including insider threat mitigation with Gareth Dothie, head of bribery and corruption investigations at City of London Police; governance integration with Martin Covill, CISO at iPSL, and Glen Hymers, deputy director of information security at Cabinet Office; and network tokenization’s role in transforming digital payment security.
“At this year’s summit, we’re shining a spotlight on operational resilience – not just as a regulatory checkbox, but as the foundation that enables financial institutions to withstand and rapidly recover from AI-driven disruptions and supply chain attacks,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “Our goal is to move beyond theoretical discussions and deliver actionable frameworks, so every attendee leaves London with practical strategies and real-world insights they can implement immediately within their organizations.”
The summit will offer attendees comprehensive programming beyond the main stage, including an interactive tabletop exercise on AI-augmented insider threats led by CyberEdBoard in collaboration with the City of London Police. This simulation challenges participants to respond to cascading disruptions across IT and operational systems.
Industry experts will address how banks must transform security from a separate IT function into a core business priority integrated with corporate governance and business strategy. The regulatory landscape continues to evolve, with institutions facing complex requirements including the FCA’s Operational Resilience Framework and emerging governance legislation.
As part of its commitment to advancing knowledge and supporting professional development, the summit provides practical guidance and forward-looking frameworks for managing risk, from threat detection and insider risk management to zero trust implementation and regulatory compliance.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://ismg.events/summit/financial-services-london-2025/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Contact
Information Security Media GroupContact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories