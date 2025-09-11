Healthcare Security Summit: New York to Tackle Rising Cyberthreats and Identity Crises
Security Leaders Will Share Strategies to Modernize Cyber Defenses Against Rising IT and OT Disruptions
Princeton, NJ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group announces the Healthcare Security Summit: New York, taking place on September 18, 2025. The one-day event brings together top CISOs and technology leaders to address escalating cybersecurity threats facing healthcare organizations nationwide.
Cyberattacks on healthcare infrastructure have become more sophisticated, persistent and damaging. The Change Healthcare breach continues to affect the industry. In the first half of 2025, more than 29 million individuals were affected by healthcare data breaches reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights. June 2025 alone saw a 302% increase from the previous month in the number of individuals whose protected health information was exposed, with over 7.6 million affected.
The summit will provide actionable insights into urgent threats including digital identity security, AI-powered threat detection, health data governance and operational technology defense. Leaders from healthcare organizations and government agencies will guide attendees through practical approaches to modernizing cyber defenses while supporting uninterrupted clinical operations.
“The healthcare sector is facing a perfect storm – AI-enhanced attacks, outdated OT infrastructure, identity system gaps and a tidal wave of sensitive data. At ISMG’s Healthcare Security Summit, we’re creating a platform for CISOs and technology leaders to go beyond theory and explore real-world strategy,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “This summit is about equipping our community with the insights, tools and relationships needed to stay ahead of today’s evolving threats while protecting the future of patient care.”
An insightful session, “The Necessity of Proactive Threat Detection in a Breach-Filled World,” moderated by Frank Sinatra, CISO at University Hospital, and Anthony Candeias, CISO at WeightWatchers, will examine how AI-driven threat intelligence, behavioral analytics and real-time monitoring can help identify and neutralize stealthy intrusions. The session covers supply chain attacks and ransomware campaigns before they escalate.
Christine Saxon, head of global identity security and access management at Pfizer, and James Rutt, CIO and CISO at The Dana Foundation, will address the rise of deepfake-driven fraud, synthetic identities and credential compromise through their session “Securing Digital Identity in Healthcare.” The session will focus on implementing cryptographic identity proofing, phishing-resistant authentication and a unified identity framework across healthcare systems.
The summit also features “Managing the Explosion of Health Data: Security Challenges and Strategies,” led by Sunil Dadlani, executive vice president, chief information and digital officer, CISO, and chief innovation and AI officer at Atlantic Health System. Dadlani will guide discussions on AI-based data protection, privacy-preserving analytics and robust governance.
The concluding session, “Protecting Healthcare’s Operational Technology from Cyber Disruption,” led by Aaron Weismann, CISO at Main Line Health, will explore how ransomware groups and nation-state actors target medical OT systems. The session will examine what organizations can do to defend against disruptions to patient care and infrastructure.
Attendees can expect expert-led sessions, interactive discussions and targeted networking opportunities designed to foster peer collaboration and industrywide resilience. With the healthcare sector under increasing pressure to modernize its defenses, this summit offers an essential platform to assess readiness, share strategies and build community against a common adversary.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://ismg.events/summit/healthcare-2025/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
