Cybersecurity Summit: Africa 2025 Unites 200+ Security Leaders for Action on Cybersecurity
Top CISOs and Industry Innovators Addressed AI Threats, Governance and Cyber Resilience
Princeton, NJ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Cybersecurity Summit: Africa 2025, hosted by ISMG, concluded with resounding success, bringing together over 200 senior cybersecurity innovators and practitioners from across the continent for a results-driven, one-day virtual event focused on actionable strategies to strengthen enterprise cyber resilience.
With strong participation from South Africa (65%), Nigeria (10%), Kenya (4%), and a broad mix of other African and international markets (21%), the summit attracted the region’s most influential CISOs, technology leaders and strategists committed to tackling Africa’s most urgent security challenges head-on.
“The Africa summit has once again demonstrated the region’s tremendous appetite for knowledge exchange and collaboration on cybersecurity,” said Varun Haran, managing director, Asia and Middle East, ISMG. “By bringing together influential voices from across industries and geographies, we’ve created a platform that not only addresses immediate threats but also fosters long-term resilience through strategic partnerships and innovation.”
The agenda was crafted to equip decision-makers with the insights and tools needed to make faster, smarter and more strategic security decisions in the face of evolving threats.
Discussions explored governance frameworks for large language models, defensive use of AI against emerging threats and strategies to enhance cloud security through proactive governance.
The program also addressed vendor risk management, with speakers from diverse sectors – banking, telecommunications, energy, government, and technology – sharing approaches that turn security challenges into business opportunities, cementing the summit’s value as a cross-sector leadership platform for Africa’s cybersecurity community.
“The primary objective of Cybersecurity Summit: Africa 2025 was to bring together voices, ideas and strategies that address the region’s unique and evolving cybersecurity landscape,” said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president and conference chair for Asia, Middle East and Africa, ISMG. “What made this summit stand out was the depth and quality of the conversations. We discussed not only global trends but also how those trends play out in the African context, where factors such as infrastructure, regulatory frameworks and skills development create a distinctive set of challenges and opportunities.”
In a time of escalating AI-driven threats, evolving compliance demands and multi-cloud complexities, Cybersecurity Summit: Africa 2025 delivered direct, high-value takeaways to guide security leaders in making faster, smarter and more strategic decisions.
To know more about ISMG’s upcoming events, visit https://ismg.events/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
