The Knowledge Group Announces Live Webinar on Assessing Trade Secrets Damages
The Knowledge Group, a leading provider of regulatory-focused webinars, announced today that it has scheduled a live webinar titled “Current Issues in Assessing Damages for Trade Secrets Litigation.”
Jersey City, NJ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The event will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.
Event Summary:
With heightened regulatory focus, evolving workplace dynamics, and a surge in intellectual property disputes, trade secret protection is once again at the forefront of corporate risk management in 2025.
Join Brent K. Bersin, CPA, CFF, CLP, and Rebekah Bezerra, both senior leaders in Forensic and Litigation Consulting at FTI Consulting, Inc., for a timely and practical discussion on what’s new—and what’s next—in trade secret law. Grounded in real-world casework and litigation support experience, this session will equip attendees with actionable insights into the latest trends, legal developments, and forensic strategies in trade secret enforcement.
Whether you’re navigating a high-stakes dispute or strengthening your internal risk posture, this session will help you protect your most valuable intangible assets.
Learning Objectives:
• Available Damages Remedies
• Role of Expert Witness
• Building A Credible Damages Model
• Current Case Law – Unjust Enrichment Damages
• Current Case Law – Reasonable Royalty Damages
• Current Case Law – Apportionment
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Brent K. Bersin, CPA, CFF, CLP
Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc.
Rebekah Bezerra
Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc.
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/assessing-trade-secret-damages/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
