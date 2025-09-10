Tryfacta Expands Leadership Team with Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development

Tryfacta, Inc. has appointed Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development. Based in Austin, Texas, Douglas brings over 13 years of experience in IT staffing and public sector procurement. He will lead client development efforts, focusing on SLED partnerships. CEO Ratika Tyagi praised his expertise in IT contracting. This move reinforces Tryfacta’s commitment to innovative staffing solutions and public sector growth.