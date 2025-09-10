Tryfacta Expands Leadership Team with Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development
Tryfacta, Inc. has appointed Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development. Based in Austin, Texas, Douglas brings over 13 years of experience in IT staffing and public sector procurement. He will lead client development efforts, focusing on SLED partnerships. CEO Ratika Tyagi praised his expertise in IT contracting. This move reinforces Tryfacta’s commitment to innovative staffing solutions and public sector growth.
Pleasanton, CA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tryfacta, Inc., a leading provider of technology and digital transformation services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Leach as Associate Director – Client Development.
Based in Austin, Texas, Douglas brings more than 13 years of experience in IT contract development, staffing, and public sector procurement. He has a proven track record of building and managing large-scale IT contracts, developing staffing strategies, and supporting mission-critical projects across state, local, and education (SLED) agencies.
Douglas has held senior roles with the Texas General Land Office, Texas Department of Information Resources, Texas Military Department, and Peak Performers, where he specialized in IT staffing solutions for public sector clients. His expertise spans contract lifecycle management, workforce planning, and collaborative client partnerships.
In his new role at Tryfacta, Douglas will focus on expanding the company’s client development strategy, strengthening relationships with public sector partners, and driving growth through tailored IT staffing and workforce solutions.
“We are thrilled to have Douglas join our leadership team,” said Ratika Tyagi, CEO of Tryfacta, Inc. “His deep understanding of public sector contracting and IT staffing makes him uniquely positioned to support our clients’ evolving needs and advance Tryfacta’s mission.”
With Douglas on board, Tryfacta continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering innovative staffing solutions and building long-term partnerships across the public sector.
About Tryfacta, Inc.
Founded in 1996, Tryfacta is a woman-owned small business specializing in technology, healthcare staffing, and professional services. As an SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tryfacta serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as Fortune 100 clients, with services spanning healthcare consulting, IT consulting, cloud migrations, cybersecurity, and staffing solutions. The company is CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 27001:2022, and Joint Commission certified, and was recognized by INC. Magazine in 2024 as the fastest-growing IT services company in the Pacific region.
For more information, visit www.tryfacta.com.
Based in Austin, Texas, Douglas brings more than 13 years of experience in IT contract development, staffing, and public sector procurement. He has a proven track record of building and managing large-scale IT contracts, developing staffing strategies, and supporting mission-critical projects across state, local, and education (SLED) agencies.
Douglas has held senior roles with the Texas General Land Office, Texas Department of Information Resources, Texas Military Department, and Peak Performers, where he specialized in IT staffing solutions for public sector clients. His expertise spans contract lifecycle management, workforce planning, and collaborative client partnerships.
In his new role at Tryfacta, Douglas will focus on expanding the company’s client development strategy, strengthening relationships with public sector partners, and driving growth through tailored IT staffing and workforce solutions.
“We are thrilled to have Douglas join our leadership team,” said Ratika Tyagi, CEO of Tryfacta, Inc. “His deep understanding of public sector contracting and IT staffing makes him uniquely positioned to support our clients’ evolving needs and advance Tryfacta’s mission.”
With Douglas on board, Tryfacta continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering innovative staffing solutions and building long-term partnerships across the public sector.
About Tryfacta, Inc.
Founded in 1996, Tryfacta is a woman-owned small business specializing in technology, healthcare staffing, and professional services. As an SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tryfacta serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as Fortune 100 clients, with services spanning healthcare consulting, IT consulting, cloud migrations, cybersecurity, and staffing solutions. The company is CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 27001:2022, and Joint Commission certified, and was recognized by INC. Magazine in 2024 as the fastest-growing IT services company in the Pacific region.
For more information, visit www.tryfacta.com.
Contact
Tryfacta, Inc.Contact
Adesh Tyagi
(408) 419-9200
https://www.tryfacta.com/
Adesh Tyagi
(408) 419-9200
https://www.tryfacta.com/
Categories