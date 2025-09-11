CS4CA Europe Marks 12th Edition in London With Focus on Industrial Cyber Resilience
Critical Infrastructure Leaders to Address NIS2 Compliance and OT Security Challenges
Princeton, NJ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, is pleased to announce the 12th edition of the Cybersecurity for Critical Assets Europe on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Senior cybersecurity leaders across oil and gas, energy, manufacturing, chemicals, transport, and other critical infrastructure sectors will convene in London to advance collaborative defense strategies and regulatory readiness.
The summit will focus on fortifying cross-sector resilience, with the summit agenda encompassing critical topics such as consequence-driven cyber-informed engineering, endpoint security models for OT environments, vendor management controls, and zero trust implementation in industrial environments. Sessions will explore how organizations can calculate cyber risk in financial terms, build comprehensive OT security strategies and develop centralized OT security operations centers.
Europe has experienced a surge in ransomware and supply chain attacks targeting industrial environments despite growing enforcement of Network and Information Systems Directive 2, or NIS2, and the EU Cybersecurity Act. Against this backdrop, organizations can gain timely insights on strengthening their cyber postures, bridging enterprise-OT gaps and shaping regionally attuned security strategies at CS4CA Europe 2025.
Organizations across critical infrastructure sectors must demonstrate measurable value from their cybersecurity investments while maintaining regulatory compliance. Nish Sukumaran, vice president of information security at Worley, will discuss strategies to build a secure GRC strategy that ensures ROI. His session will examine the critical difference between cyber “risks” and “threats” in maintaining compliance, explore the rules organizations must adhere to in developing an efficient governance architecture for OT security, and address why bringing OT systems online requires maintaining compliance across enterprises.
Michalis Michaloliakos, group head of ICT and cyber security at TMS Group of Companies, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Tackling IT-OT Cyber Risk: What Should We Prioritize in Our Cyber Strategies?” Panelists Sukumaran; Malcolm Xavier, IT security and data privacy manager at EET Fuels; Marta Majtenyi, director of IT GRC and cyber security services at Norsk Hydro; and Phil Page, director of business development and alliances at Nozomi Networks, will address whether operational security should be embedded as part of OT or originate from IT, and how organizations can effectively prioritize risks to strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture.
“CS4CA Europe is a cornerstone event for Europe’s critical infrastructure sector,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “The growing convergence of IT and OT systems calls for more strategic collaboration across business, engineering and security leadership, and CS4CA is the forum designed for just that.”
Alongside technology and governance, building a cyber-aware workforce remains fundamental to organizational resilience. Marcin Szczepanik, head of information security at Electricity North West, will present a case study on how we built a human-centric strategy that ensured a culture of security. His session will examine how organizations can increase awareness to boost their human firewall, discuss where increased training and education internally can help organizations stay secure, and explore how to shift mindsets toward a security-oriented approach.
Beyond technical sessions, CS4CA Europe recognizes the human element of cybersecurity leadership. The summit will address the growing challenges of cyber burnout and workforce retention through dedicated discussions on stress management and team empowerment in high-stakes environments.
“Cyber resilience is no longer a siloed initiative - it’s an enterprisewide imperative,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “By gathering Europe’s foremost OT and IT leaders under one roof, CS4CA Europe delivers actionable insights, trusted partnerships, and a shared vision for secure and sustainable digital infrastructure.”
CS4CA Europe 2025 comes at a pivotal moment for critical infrastructure security. Organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats from state-sponsored actors, and the imperative to secure OT environments has never been more urgent. The summit enables industry leaders to share best practices, learn from real-world incidents and develop comprehensive strategies to protect Europe’s most vital assets.
To explore the full agenda and secure your place at the summit, visit https://europe.cs4ca.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
To explore the full agenda and secure your place at the summit, visit https://europe.cs4ca.com/.
Contact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
