ManuSec USA to Address the Rising Cyberthreats Jeopardizing America’s Manufacturing Sector
The 10th Edition of ManuSec USA Unites Senior Security Leaders to Navigate the Cybersecurity Imperative While Staying Competitive
Princeton, NJ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, announces the 10th edition of ManuSec USA, the much-awaited cybersecurity summit dedicated to protecting the American manufacturing sector. Returning to Chicago this fall on Oct. 14 and 15, the summit will bring together senior IT and OT security leaders from across aviation, defense, automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverage, and other critical sectors.
ManuSec USA will focus on equipping manufacturers with strategies, frameworks and peer-to-peer insights that balance digital innovation with security resilience.
Manufacturing has become the most targeted industry for ransomware and cyberattacks in the United States. The country now accounts for 50% of all ransomware incidents worldwide, with attacks rising by nearly 150% year-over-year. Within this surge, manufacturers have been hit hardest, suffering more than 1,000 attacks in the past year alone. This trend underscores the sector’s critical vulnerability as it embraces automation, IoT and artificial intelligence-driven innovations.
“ManuSec USA has grown into one of the most important forums for addressing the cyber challenges unique to American manufacturers,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “This year’s 10th edition will spotlight not only the urgency of securing IT and OT environments but also the practical steps leaders can take to embed security into business strategy without stifling innovation.”
The keynote “Right-Sizing Security: Building Practical, Risk-Based Programs in the Real World,” by Betsy Wille, CISO at Fresenius Medical Care, will explore how manufacturers can align IT and OT security programs with business objectives, set realistic expectations for leadership and make measurable progress despite the challenges of limited resources and complex legacy infrastructure.
In the panel discussion “Future-Proof OT Security: Juggling Automation, AI and Emerging Threats,” John Opala, CISO of Hanesbrands; Anup Singh, CISO of REV Group; Al Imran Husain, CISO of MillerKnoll; and Curtis Simpson, CISO of Armis will address how security leaders can prepare OT environments to keep pace with automation and AI adoption. The session will also explore how shifting geopolitical conditions impact risk profiles and what steps manufacturers must take today to anticipate tomorrow’s evolving threats.
The case study “Watch, Detect, Defend: Practical Wisdom for Securing OT Networks” will cover how to build effective visibility and detection strategies across OT networks. Christian Harter, BISO OT and director of OT security and engineering at UPS, drawing on his real-world experience, will share practical lessons on implementing intrusion detection, asset inventory and visibility strategies across OT networks, offering attendees actionable insights into bridging the gap between IT and OT environments.
A panel discussion led by Brian Jones, senior ICS security manager at Avery Dennison; Ebenezer Arumai, director of IT infrastructure and security at Inogen; Ginger Wright, program manager for cyber-informed engineering at INL; and Chris Roemer, director of manufacturing cybersecurity at The Coca-Cola Company will explore how asset owners can influence OEMs and ICS manufacturers to adopt a long-term, security-by-design mindset.
“As manufacturers accelerate digitalization, they face a complex balancing act – driving efficiency and competitiveness while defending against ransomware, supply chain vulnerabilities and AI-driven attacks,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “ManuSec USA’s goal is to ensure attendees leave not only with insights but with actionable frameworks they can implement immediately to strengthen resilience and safeguard the future of American manufacturing.”
ManuSec USA stands as the definitive forum for advancing cybersecurity in American manufacturing. By fostering collaboration and actionable knowledge exchange, the summit ensures that progress is not delayed by perfection but guided by resilience, innovation and measurable impact.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://usa.manusecevent.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
ManuSec USA will focus on equipping manufacturers with strategies, frameworks and peer-to-peer insights that balance digital innovation with security resilience.
Manufacturing has become the most targeted industry for ransomware and cyberattacks in the United States. The country now accounts for 50% of all ransomware incidents worldwide, with attacks rising by nearly 150% year-over-year. Within this surge, manufacturers have been hit hardest, suffering more than 1,000 attacks in the past year alone. This trend underscores the sector’s critical vulnerability as it embraces automation, IoT and artificial intelligence-driven innovations.
“ManuSec USA has grown into one of the most important forums for addressing the cyber challenges unique to American manufacturers,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “This year’s 10th edition will spotlight not only the urgency of securing IT and OT environments but also the practical steps leaders can take to embed security into business strategy without stifling innovation.”
The keynote “Right-Sizing Security: Building Practical, Risk-Based Programs in the Real World,” by Betsy Wille, CISO at Fresenius Medical Care, will explore how manufacturers can align IT and OT security programs with business objectives, set realistic expectations for leadership and make measurable progress despite the challenges of limited resources and complex legacy infrastructure.
In the panel discussion “Future-Proof OT Security: Juggling Automation, AI and Emerging Threats,” John Opala, CISO of Hanesbrands; Anup Singh, CISO of REV Group; Al Imran Husain, CISO of MillerKnoll; and Curtis Simpson, CISO of Armis will address how security leaders can prepare OT environments to keep pace with automation and AI adoption. The session will also explore how shifting geopolitical conditions impact risk profiles and what steps manufacturers must take today to anticipate tomorrow’s evolving threats.
The case study “Watch, Detect, Defend: Practical Wisdom for Securing OT Networks” will cover how to build effective visibility and detection strategies across OT networks. Christian Harter, BISO OT and director of OT security and engineering at UPS, drawing on his real-world experience, will share practical lessons on implementing intrusion detection, asset inventory and visibility strategies across OT networks, offering attendees actionable insights into bridging the gap between IT and OT environments.
A panel discussion led by Brian Jones, senior ICS security manager at Avery Dennison; Ebenezer Arumai, director of IT infrastructure and security at Inogen; Ginger Wright, program manager for cyber-informed engineering at INL; and Chris Roemer, director of manufacturing cybersecurity at The Coca-Cola Company will explore how asset owners can influence OEMs and ICS manufacturers to adopt a long-term, security-by-design mindset.
“As manufacturers accelerate digitalization, they face a complex balancing act – driving efficiency and competitiveness while defending against ransomware, supply chain vulnerabilities and AI-driven attacks,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “ManuSec USA’s goal is to ensure attendees leave not only with insights but with actionable frameworks they can implement immediately to strengthen resilience and safeguard the future of American manufacturing.”
ManuSec USA stands as the definitive forum for advancing cybersecurity in American manufacturing. By fostering collaboration and actionable knowledge exchange, the summit ensures that progress is not delayed by perfection but guided by resilience, innovation and measurable impact.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://usa.manusecevent.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories