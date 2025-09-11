High-Performance Epoxy Tooling Materials for Pioneering Composites – RAMPF at MECAM Expo in Dubai
Tooling boards, infusion and RTM systems, and Close Contour Pastes for cost-efficient composite manufacturing in construction, automotive, and aerospace – Booth M110.
Grafenberg, Germany, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Advanced Polymers is presenting epoxy tooling boards, infusion and RTM systems, and Close Contour Pastes for the fast, cost-efficient manufacture of high-performance composites in the construction, automotive, and aerospace industries at MECAM Expo in Dubai, September 17 to 19, at the booth of Al Khowahir Chemicals – M110.
Key Takeaways
1. RAMPF’s epoxy tooling boards RAKU® TOOL WB-0700 and WB-0890 for prepreg lay-up tools and thermoforming applications ensure precision, reliability, and process efficiency across every stage of composite manufacturing.
2. RAMPF’s epoxy infusion and RTM systems are engineered for the cost-efficient production of large, complex composite parts in industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.
3. RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Pastes enable the cost-effective, sustainable production of large-scale models by application to near-net-shape substructures using manual or CNC-controlled mixing and dispensing equipment.
Lightweight, durable, versatile – composite materials are a cornerstone of modern manufacturing. From construction to automotive and aerospace, manufacturers must develop complex parts with maximum precision, minimal lead times, and sustainable production methods.
To meet these demands, advanced model and mold engineering solutions are essential, blending technical excellence with economic efficiency. At MECAM Expo 2025, RAMPF Advanced Polymers will showcase its innovative RAKU® TOOL portfolio, featuring tooling boards, infusion and RTM systems, and Close Contour Pastes – engineered to address these precise needs.
Epoxy Tooling Boards
Specially developed for prepreg lay-up tools and thermoforming applications, RAMPF RAKU® TOOL WB-0700 and WB-0890 boards ensure precision, reliability, and process efficiency across every stage of composite manufacturing. Product features:
• Fine surface structure for superior finish
• Outstanding dimensional stability for consistent results
• Excellent milling properties for efficient processing
• High temperature resistance up to 140 °C
Epoxy Infusion & RTM Systems
RAMPF RAKU® TOOL epoxy infusion and Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) systems are engineered for the cost-effective production of large and complex composite components in industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.
Product features:
• Excellent flow behavior under vacuum for consistent resin distribution
• Long pot life for enhanced process safety and flexibility
• High mechanical strength after room-temperature curing
• Easy demolding for faster cycle times
• Solvent-free formulations with temperature resistance up to 170 °C
Epoxy Close Contour Pastes
RAMPF RAKU® TOOL epoxy Close Contour Pastes are ideal for large-scale model construction, enabling cost-effective and time-saving manufacturing processes. The innovative two-component systems are applied to near-contour substructures using mixing and dispensing systems, either manually or with a CNC machine. Product features:
• Homogeneous surface quality for flawless results
• Reduced material waste for sustainable production
• Shorter machining times for increased efficiency
Markus Halter, Technical Sales Manager Tooling & Modeling at RAMPF Advanced Polymers – “By combining precision, performance, and efficiency, RAMPF Advanced Polymers is promoting the rapid and economical manufacture of high-performance composite components across industries. At MECAM Expo in Dubai, I look forward to engaging with leading composite engineering experts to discuss tailored solutions and showcase how RAKU® TOOL innovations enhance manufacturing processes.”
Visit RAMPF Advanced Polymers and Al Khowahir Chemicals at MECAM Expo in Dubai from September 17 to 19 – Booth M110.
Key Takeaways
1. RAMPF’s epoxy tooling boards RAKU® TOOL WB-0700 and WB-0890 for prepreg lay-up tools and thermoforming applications ensure precision, reliability, and process efficiency across every stage of composite manufacturing.
2. RAMPF’s epoxy infusion and RTM systems are engineered for the cost-efficient production of large, complex composite parts in industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.
3. RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Pastes enable the cost-effective, sustainable production of large-scale models by application to near-net-shape substructures using manual or CNC-controlled mixing and dispensing equipment.
Lightweight, durable, versatile – composite materials are a cornerstone of modern manufacturing. From construction to automotive and aerospace, manufacturers must develop complex parts with maximum precision, minimal lead times, and sustainable production methods.
To meet these demands, advanced model and mold engineering solutions are essential, blending technical excellence with economic efficiency. At MECAM Expo 2025, RAMPF Advanced Polymers will showcase its innovative RAKU® TOOL portfolio, featuring tooling boards, infusion and RTM systems, and Close Contour Pastes – engineered to address these precise needs.
Epoxy Tooling Boards
Specially developed for prepreg lay-up tools and thermoforming applications, RAMPF RAKU® TOOL WB-0700 and WB-0890 boards ensure precision, reliability, and process efficiency across every stage of composite manufacturing. Product features:
• Fine surface structure for superior finish
• Outstanding dimensional stability for consistent results
• Excellent milling properties for efficient processing
• High temperature resistance up to 140 °C
Epoxy Infusion & RTM Systems
RAMPF RAKU® TOOL epoxy infusion and Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) systems are engineered for the cost-effective production of large and complex composite components in industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.
Product features:
• Excellent flow behavior under vacuum for consistent resin distribution
• Long pot life for enhanced process safety and flexibility
• High mechanical strength after room-temperature curing
• Easy demolding for faster cycle times
• Solvent-free formulations with temperature resistance up to 170 °C
Epoxy Close Contour Pastes
RAMPF RAKU® TOOL epoxy Close Contour Pastes are ideal for large-scale model construction, enabling cost-effective and time-saving manufacturing processes. The innovative two-component systems are applied to near-contour substructures using mixing and dispensing systems, either manually or with a CNC machine. Product features:
• Homogeneous surface quality for flawless results
• Reduced material waste for sustainable production
• Shorter machining times for increased efficiency
Markus Halter, Technical Sales Manager Tooling & Modeling at RAMPF Advanced Polymers – “By combining precision, performance, and efficiency, RAMPF Advanced Polymers is promoting the rapid and economical manufacture of high-performance composite components across industries. At MECAM Expo in Dubai, I look forward to engaging with leading composite engineering experts to discuss tailored solutions and showcase how RAKU® TOOL innovations enhance manufacturing processes.”
Visit RAMPF Advanced Polymers and Al Khowahir Chemicals at MECAM Expo in Dubai from September 17 to 19 – Booth M110.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories