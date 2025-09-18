Swiss Space Mining AG Presents Innovative Energy Technologies at armasuisse Energy Day 2025

Swiss Space Mining AG presented its patented single-wire energy transmission technologies at the armasuisse Energy Day 2025 in Payerne. The innovation uses standing waves and displacement currents for highly efficient transfer without grounding or closed circuits. Designed as dual-use, it offers minimal cabling, high EMC, resilient operation, and simplified logistics – with applications in defense, disaster relief, and space exploration.