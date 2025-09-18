Swiss Space Mining AG Presents Innovative Energy Technologies at armasuisse Energy Day 2025
Swiss Space Mining AG presented its patented single-wire energy transmission technologies at the armasuisse Energy Day 2025 in Payerne. The innovation uses standing waves and displacement currents for highly efficient transfer without grounding or closed circuits. Designed as dual-use, it offers minimal cabling, high EMC, resilient operation, and simplified logistics – with applications in defense, disaster relief, and space exploration.
Wil, Switzerland, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Swiss Space Mining AG, a high-tech start-up founded in 2023 in Eastern Switzerland, was invited to present its latest developments in energy transmission at the armasuisse Energy Day in Payerne. Since its founding, the company has filed two patents with the European Patent Office in Munich for novel methods of energy transfer using radically simplified line architectures.
The Energy Day, organized by the Federal Office for Armaments (armasuisse), is considered a key platform for exchange between government authorities, industry, and research. This year’s event, held at the Aeropol innovation campus at Payerne military airfield, focused on the challenges and perspectives of robust and resilient energy solutions with high defense relevance.
Among the high-ranking speakers was Major General Stephan Christen, Deputy Commander of Operations of the Swiss Armed Forces, who highlighted the importance of resilient energy supply in defense scenarios.
Following the keynote addresses, industry representatives showcased their technologies. Stephan U. Breu, CEO of Swiss Space Mining AG, presented the company’s patented transmission technologies. These are based on frequencies and resonances that utilize standing waves and displacement currents to achieve highly efficient energy transfer – with a radically simplified architecture: energy transmission over a single wire, without grounding and without a conventional closed circuit.
This disruptive technology is conceived as dual-use and opens applications in both civilian and military contexts. Its advantages include a minimal wiring architecture that reduces cable material and weight – particularly relevant for mobile and space applications. High electromagnetic compatibility also increases safety in complex operational environments by reducing the risk of interference. Furthermore, the architecture enables resilient and autonomous operation in remote areas or under crisis conditions, while easing logistics through simplified installation, reduced infrastructure requirements, and low-maintenance operation.
“Our technologies deliver robust, flexible, and secure energy transmission solutions for scenarios where conventional systems reach their limits,” Breu explained in his presentation. “This opens up new options for military operations, disaster relief, emergency scenarios – and not least, the future of space exploration.”
