Clover Market Returns to Collingswood September 21 for the Only NJ Market of the Fall Season

The award-winning Clover Market pops up next in Collingswood NJ on Sunday, September 21, from 10 AM to 4 PM. As the only New Jersey event of the fall season, the Market will feature 100 carefully curated vendors offering an impressive selection of handmade and vintage goods. Guests can also enjoy a large lineup of food trucks, live music, face painting and more. Free to attend, family and dog-friendly.