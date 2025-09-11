Clover Market Returns to Collingswood September 21 for the Only NJ Market of the Fall Season
The award-winning Clover Market pops up next in Collingswood NJ on Sunday, September 21, from 10 AM to 4 PM. As the only New Jersey event of the fall season, the Market will feature 100 carefully curated vendors offering an impressive selection of handmade and vintage goods. Guests can also enjoy a large lineup of food trucks, live music, face painting and more. Free to attend, family and dog-friendly.
Collingswood, NJ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The award-winning Clover Market pops up next in Collingswood NJ on Sunday, September 21, from 10 AM to 4 PM. As the only New Jersey event of the fall season, the Market will feature 100 carefully curated vendors offering an impressive selection of handmade and vintage goods. Guests can also enjoy a large lineup of food trucks, live music, face painting and more, making it a fun and memorable day for all. The Market is produced in partnership with the Borough of Collingswood and free to attend.
Located along Irvin Ave and in two parking lots (the N. Atlantic Ave and Thriven Design) in the heart of downtown Collingswood, Clover Market will transform the area into a bustling outdoor marketplace filled with unique finds from talented artists and makers.
Highlights of the Collingswood Market include a robust food lineup featuring Clean Plate Club, Dan's Waffles, Mom-Mom's, Meat Wagon BBQ, Surf and Turf Truck, Cupcake Carnivale, Manninos Cannoli, Revolution Coffee, and Pirate Pete's Soda Pop Company. Live music from No Relation Band will take place from 12–3 PM, and children can enjoy face painting and meet and greets with two animal rescue partners, Finding Shelter and PURR Philly. Visitors are also encouraged to explore Collingswood’s vibrant downtown which is known for its eclectic shops and many additional dining options.
This season marks Clover Market’s 16th year of operation, and its continued popularity speaks to the quality and diversity of its vendors. Recognized with honors such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market remains a top destination for those who love to shop small and local.
“We always have such a strong customer turnout in Collingswood, and coming to town is always one of the highlights of our schedule every year. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to support these small independent makers and vintage collectors and to enjoy everything that the downtown business district has to offer,” says Janet Long, Founder.
Following this event, the Market will pop up on October 5 in Bryn Mawr (closest GPS 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave.), October 19 in Kennett Square (600 S. Broad St.), and November 22 & 23 at the Westtown School in West Chester for the Holiday Market, with new lineups at each event. The 340 total vendors participating in 2025 were selected from a record-breaking applicant pool which also includes 80 first-time participants..
For more information, including the vendor gallery, food lineup, parking details, and customer FAQs, visit the Clover Market website (theclovermarket.com) or follow along on social media at @clovermarket.
About Clover Market:
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
