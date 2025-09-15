New Lauderdale Lakes Chamber of Commerce Launches
New Lauderdale Lakes Chamber of Commerce Launches to Champion Local Business Growth and Community Prosperity
Lauderdale Lakes, FL, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The newly formed Lauderdale Lakes Chamber of Commerce officially announced its launch today, aiming to serve as a vital resource and advocate for businesses and the economic vitality of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.
On September 25 2025 at 7:30 am, it's first event is scheduled to take place in the Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Park, home to over 100 businesses and one of two Foreign Trade Zones within the city. Business owners only are invited to join the celebration. All attendees must register first on their website.
The Lauderdale Lakes Chamber of Commerce will provide a unified voice for the Lauderdale Lakes business community, offering members access to networking opportunities, advocacy, resources, and programs designed to support sustainable growth and prosperity. This initiative responds to a growing need for a centralized organization to foster collaboration and economic development within Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.
"The mission and vision of the new chamber is to empower local businesses and to support the community's future growth," said Founder and President, Mr. Patrick Green. "As the city continues to grow, it's more important now than ever before that our businesses not only have a voice but are included in it's vision," added Mr. Green.
The Chamber offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:
Networking opportunities: Regular events and meetings for members to connect and collaborate.
Advocacy: Representation of business interests at the local and regional levels.
Educational resources: Workshops, seminars, and training programs for business development.
Community engagement: Initiatives to promote local businesses and enhance the community's overall well-being.
Local businesses interested in becoming founding members or learning more about membership benefits are encouraged to visit lakeschamber.com or to contact the Chamber directly.
The Lauderdale Lakes Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a thriving business environment in Lauderdale Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Its mission is to support businesses of all sizes, promote economic development, and enhance the quality of life for all residents.
Media Contact:
Ken Burrough
Marketing Director
ken@sfbp.network.com
954-512-0576
