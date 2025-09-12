AbleLight Adds a New Board Member, Welcomes Frank Merrill
Watertown, WI, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AbleLight, a national faith-based nonprofit supporting people with developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its advisory board. The new board member, Frank Merrill, is the VP of Finance and CFO of Population Health Services at CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation’s largest faith-based healthcare organizations. He brings to AbleLight over 30 years of experience in managing large and complex healthcare environments.
“We are delighted to welcome Frank Merrill to the advisory board,” said Keith Jones, AbleLight President and CEO. “His expertise will be a great asset to AbleLight, and we look forward to his meaningful contributions.”
Merrill is the former CFO of Northeast Health Partners, a regional organization that assists Colorado’s Medicaid program, Health First Colorado. Before that, he was the VP of Finance at CarePoint Health, a physician-owned and led management services organization and practice. Prior to those roles, he served as the Director of Finance and Administration, Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Notre Dame and a Master’s in Health Administration from Tulane University. Additionally, he received his Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP) and Certified Specialist Accounting and Finance (CSAF) certifications from the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
“I have been fortunate to have a long career in healthcare finance and operations across academic, private, and faith-based organizations. At AbleLight, I see an opportunity to apply that experience in strengthening operations and supporting growth,” said Merrill. “I was drawn to AbleLight because of its mission to uplift our most vulnerable community members, and I look forward to contributing to that important work.”
About AbleLight
Founded in 1904, AbleLight is a national leader in delivering life-changing services that empower people with developmental disabilities to flourish in life and in their communities. The nonprofit organization fosters independence and inclusion across the US through comprehensive, individualized support services. Guided by Christian love, AbleLight’s programs ensure safe housing, reduce isolation, support employment goals, and promote health and wellness. For more information, please visit https://ablelight.org/.
