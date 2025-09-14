Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights $7.1 Billion U.S. Drycleaning Machines Market Growth

The U.S. dry cleaning industry has reached $7.1 billion in revenue, according to IBISWorld, with commercial drycleaning machines playing a central role in this growth. Gulf Coast Equipment Sales is emphasizing the increasing demand for high-capacity machines across industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail, particularly in Gulf Coast markets like Tampa and Houston.