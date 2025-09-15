Announcing MILAM 2026
Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase (MILAM) is returning for its 10th iteration, February 3-5, 2026 in Tampa, FL.
Tampa, FL, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 10th Annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase is the largest military, aerospace, defense and warfighting 3D printing event in North America. This educational and professional development event directly supports current DoW/Federal Government priorities and initiatives regarding the integration of 3D printing technologies across the Joint Force. It reinforces the SECWAR’s directive on the need for the military services to extend 3D printing and additive manufacturing to operational units by 2026.
Each iteration, this forum serves as a crucial platform for military, government, international partners and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and strategize on integrating additive technologies. Don't miss this unique opportunity to explore how additive manufacturing is shaping the future of defense industrial base, by enhancing battlefield lethality and supply chain resilience. Join the 3D printing community to engage in active dialogue, expand professional networks, and explore diverse industry products and services, that are driving the future of global AM technologies.
Key Discussion Topics:
- Guiding Army transformation to modernize capabilities for future warfare
- Accelerating the integration of AM to reinvigorate the maritime industrial base
- Actively integrating AM to enhance the readiness, resilience, & efficiency of military logistics
- Driving the Army’s vision for future sustainment on the battlefield
- Enhancing MAGTF readiness & lethality through additive manufacturing in expeditionary environments
- Utilizing 3D printers to rapidly scale drone production for decisive edge on battlefield
- Tactical additive solutions that support the modern warfighter’s critical needs
- Driving joint force readiness through AM integration in the logistics enterprise
- Leveraging AM to revolutionize shipbuilding & maintenance capacity for sustained maritime dominance
- Advancing qualified AM processes to revolutionize future aircraft sustainment
- Transforming military infrastructure through additive construction
Registration is now open. Active-duty military & government employees attend complimentary. To secure your seat in the discussion, please visit militaryam.com.
Sponsorship and Exhibitor opportunities are available. Those interested in booking a booth or getting involved as a sponsor should contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://www.militaryam.com/
