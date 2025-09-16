Brent K. Bersin, CPA, CFF, CLP, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, Inc. to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Assessing Trade Secrets Damages Live Webinar

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webinars, has announced today that Brent K. Bersin, CPA, CFF, CLP, Senior Managing Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, FTI Consulting, Inc. will speak at its webinar entitled, “Current Issues in Assessing Damages for Trade Secrets Litigation.”