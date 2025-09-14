FDB Online Offer Slam Latch Set with Inside Safety Release
Isleworth, United Kingdom, September 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FDB Online are pleased to announce this large format Surface-Mount Slam Latch Set. It offers an inside safety release which is widely required for large-size insulated enclosures, such as cold stores or containerised units, where a surface-mounted latch is preferable to avoid breaching the thermal integrity of the door. The roller striker latch is surface mounted to further preserve the integrity of the door, with an internal punch-style emergency release. Importantly, the “punch” release “mushroom” features a fluorescent button for easy location in the event of inadvertent door closure.
The latch features a slam action against a roller striker to ensure smooth and reliable operation which enhances the quality of the whole cabinet. The 270mm latch is suitable for flush-fit or offset doors and is easy to operate, even with gloved hands. It offers a quick, positive, smooth and quiet action for especially heavy doors.
Other features include offset striker adjustment in 2.5mm increments, locking with key which blocks movement of handle, but allows for the bolt to be slammed shut and opened from inside. Keys are non-standard, single-sided, the handle mechanism can also be locked with padlock or cotter pin through body of the latch. Construction is in diecast in zinc alloy with a bright chromium plated surface finish.
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/blogs/news/slam-latch-set-with-inside-safety-release-from-online-store
