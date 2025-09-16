SottoPelle® Recognizes Traci McCormick, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Madison, AL, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Traci McCormick, MD, is a board-certified Obesity Medicine Physician and a leader in her field. After practicing for 20 years as a Radiation Oncologist, Dr. McCormick went on to train in both Lifestyle Medicine and Obesity Medicine at some of the country's top institutions, including Harvard, Columbia, and Dartmouth. She took a leap of faith and made a career change, opening PrecisionMD Wellness and Weight Loss with the goal of helping people not only lose weight but become the healthiest version of themselves.
She has been trained in hormone replacement by not only SottoPelle® but other leading hormone replacement specialists. Her unique approach combines the most recent medical advances with the power of diet and lifestyle to not only treat obesity and other chronic diseases, but to prevent them from occurring in the first place. We love Dr. McCormick and her vision for the future of medicine and we think you will love her, too.
Traci McCormick, MD has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since June 2025.
To view additional information about Traci McCormick, MD, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/traci-mccormick-md/
Provider Information:
Traci McCormick, MD
PrecisionMD Wellness and Weight Loss
8075 Madison Blvd. Suite 112 Madison, AL 35758
(256) 286-1888
info@precisionmdwellness.com
precisionmdwellness.com
Company Information
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
