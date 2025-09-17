The Fall Ed Series
Adoptions From The Heart is announcing their adoption educational series for this fall season.
Wynnewood, PA, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) will be hosting their adoption educational series this fall. It’s going to be accessible to all, as it is held over zoom. The webinar will consist of four unique topics insightful to those navigating the open adoption process. All classes are $30 per family unless noted otherwise. Families should secure their spot as registration closes the week prior to each class.
The series will explore many topics. The first seminar deals with prenatal opioid exposure and treatment. It will take place Wednesday, October 8th from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. The second touches on navigating open adoption after 5+ years of being placed. Families can look forward to that class on Thursday, November 6 from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm. The last webinar titled Elevating Adoptee Voices: Adoptee Panel will be held on Tuesday, November 18 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. It features a diverse panel of adult adoptees to speak on unique feelings and experiences with adoption.
Families can also look forward to the Prenatal Drug & Alcohol Exposure webinar. This $100 course features internal medicine & pediatric hospitalist Dr. Erin Meyer. It will take place Tuesday, October 28 from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Meyer will discuss the effect of drug and alcohol use on newborns during pregnancy. The webinar will also be open to questions. Additionally, AFTH will host a $247 6-Hour on-demand childcare webinar. This course will include information on Baby Gear, Newborn Care, Soothing and more.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY.
Contact
Jada Johnson
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
