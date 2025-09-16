Joint Space Operations Summit Agenda Released
National Harbor, MD, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Joint Space Operations Summit has announced its official roster of keynote and expert speakers for its highly anticipated 12th Annual gathering, taking place on November 5-6, 2025, at 151 St George, in National Harbor, MD.
Hosted by DSI, the Summit convenes leaders from across the DoW, IC, International Partners, & Commercial Space Solution providers to discuss the policies and operations necessary to ensure dominance in the space domain.
Featured Speakers Include:
Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, USSF, Commander Space Systems Command
Dr. Kelly Hammett, SES, Director, Program Executive Officer Space Rapid Capabilities Office
Col. Felix Torres, USA, Commandant Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence
Dr. Seth Lacy, ST Senior Scientist for Space Mobility & Precision Maneuver, Air Force Research Lab
Colonel Yuka Nakazato, Japanese Air and Space Attaché, Embassy of Japan
Maj. Robert Perez-Alemany, USA, Space Portfolio Project Manager, DIU
Iris Lan, General Counsel, NASA
Maj. Gen. Brook Leonard (Ret) Founder and CEO Leonard Strategic Consulting, LLC
Tim Lynch Vice President, Space Security Missions, Lockheed Martin Space
Mandy Vaugh, President, GXO Inc.
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and ask questions of speakers and key decision-makers who are at the forefront of maintaining space superiority.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register for the event, please visit https://space.dsigroup.org/.
