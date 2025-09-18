4th Annual Voice of Silence Conference for Domestic Violence Prevention
Scotch Plains, NJ, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Spirit of Excellence Leadership Guidance, Inc. presents the Voice of Silence Conference for the 4th year on Saturday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This conference is to increase awareness about domestic violence and offer resources for its prevention. This year’s theme is Emotional Intelligence for the Black Community. When families effectively regulate their emotions and understand others, they:
- Improve Relationships
- Enhance Communications
- Boost Self-Awareness
The conference will feature a keynote speech, a panel discussion, and several concurrent workshops. Each workshop activity will enrich the dialogue and expand the toolkit of knowledge about emotional intelligence with those addressing domestic violence in the Black community. This transformative experience is held at the New Brunswick Theological Seminary at 35 Seminary Place, New Brunswick, New Jersey.
The conference mission is to confront domestic violence's historical roots, examine its current impact, and envision a future free from abuse. Please contact the Event Administrator Elder Pamela D. Smith for further information at (973) 981-3750.
Spirit of Excellence Leadership Guidance is a non-profit organization founded by Rev. Dr. Selina D. Carter in 2006. She founded this organization because of her personal journey as a survivor of domestic abuse.
Pamela D.R. Smith
973-981-3750
https://www.soeleadership.org/
