Local Realtor® Launches “Fit Tip Friday” Video Series Blending Real Estate and Lifestyle
Atlanta Realtor® and lifestyle influencer Kimberly D. Worthy debuts Fit Tip Friday, a weekly video series blending real estate tips with lifestyle strategies. Designed to help viewers become “Fit to Buy” and “Fit to Sell,” each short episode delivers practical guidance and motivation for success in both homeownership and personal growth.
Atlanta, GA, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Celebrity educator turned Realtor® and lifestyle influencer Kimberly D. Worthy is officially launching Fit Tip Friday, a dynamic weekly video series designed to help viewers become “Fit to Buy” and “Fit to Sell” in today’s competitive real estate market.
Every Friday, Worthy will deliver short, engaging video tips that merge her personal transformation story with her expertise as a real estate professional. The series covers both practical real estate advice, like preparing for pre-approval, staging a home, or navigating market trends, and motivational lifestyle strategies that empower clients to show up their best in every area of life.
“Buying or selling a home isn’t just about the property—it’s about being mentally, financially, and personally ready for the journey,” says Worthy. “Fit Tip Friday is my way of giving people the tools to strengthen both their lives and their real estate decisions.”
Kimberly’s brand, Fit to Sell | Fit to Buy, grew out of her own lifestyle transformation, where she combined health, self-development, and professional growth to achieve success in both life and real estate. Through Fit Tip Friday, she’s making this philosophy accessible to a broader audience—whether they’re first-time homebuyers, seasoned investors, or homeowners preparing to list their property.
Fit Tip Friday airs on all of Kimberly D. Worthy's Social Media platforms (FB, YT, IG, and TikTok) under Worthy's name. Each episode will highlight a “Fit Tip” in under 2 minutes, making it easy for audiences to learn, be inspired, and take action.
About Kimberly D. Worthy
Kimberly D. Worthy is a Realtor®, real estate investor, and entrepreneur based in Atlanta, GA. With a background as a private educator for celebrity families and appearances on national television (Food Network, The List, and more), Kimberly blends her expertise in education, media, and real estate to inspire clients to live “Fit to Sell” and “Fit to Buy.” She is affiliated with Real Estate Gurus Realty and leads her investment firm, Worthy Real Acquisitions, LLC.
For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:
(404) 827-8469
info@kimberlydworthy.com
www.kimberlydworthy.com
Every Friday, Worthy will deliver short, engaging video tips that merge her personal transformation story with her expertise as a real estate professional. The series covers both practical real estate advice, like preparing for pre-approval, staging a home, or navigating market trends, and motivational lifestyle strategies that empower clients to show up their best in every area of life.
“Buying or selling a home isn’t just about the property—it’s about being mentally, financially, and personally ready for the journey,” says Worthy. “Fit Tip Friday is my way of giving people the tools to strengthen both their lives and their real estate decisions.”
Kimberly’s brand, Fit to Sell | Fit to Buy, grew out of her own lifestyle transformation, where she combined health, self-development, and professional growth to achieve success in both life and real estate. Through Fit Tip Friday, she’s making this philosophy accessible to a broader audience—whether they’re first-time homebuyers, seasoned investors, or homeowners preparing to list their property.
Fit Tip Friday airs on all of Kimberly D. Worthy's Social Media platforms (FB, YT, IG, and TikTok) under Worthy's name. Each episode will highlight a “Fit Tip” in under 2 minutes, making it easy for audiences to learn, be inspired, and take action.
About Kimberly D. Worthy
Kimberly D. Worthy is a Realtor®, real estate investor, and entrepreneur based in Atlanta, GA. With a background as a private educator for celebrity families and appearances on national television (Food Network, The List, and more), Kimberly blends her expertise in education, media, and real estate to inspire clients to live “Fit to Sell” and “Fit to Buy.” She is affiliated with Real Estate Gurus Realty and leads her investment firm, Worthy Real Acquisitions, LLC.
For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:
(404) 827-8469
info@kimberlydworthy.com
www.kimberlydworthy.com
Contact
Worthy Real Acquisitions, LLCContact
Kimberly D. Worthy
404-827-8469
www.worthyrealacquisitions.com
Kimberly D. Worthy
404-827-8469
www.worthyrealacquisitions.com
Categories