Local Realtor® Launches “Fit Tip Friday” Video Series Blending Real Estate and Lifestyle

Atlanta Realtor® and lifestyle influencer Kimberly D. Worthy debuts Fit Tip Friday, a weekly video series blending real estate tips with lifestyle strategies. Designed to help viewers become “Fit to Buy” and “Fit to Sell,” each short episode delivers practical guidance and motivation for success in both homeownership and personal growth.