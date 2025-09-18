DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Features Impressive Expert Speakers and Pioneering Projects
Kolwezi, Congo (Kinshasa), September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The upcoming DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum features an impressive list of expert speakers, senior government representatives and pioneering regional projects as part of the programme line-up. The event is hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost the country’s economy” in Kolwezi from 29 to 30 September.
The DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum highlights the multifaceted nature of regional and international cooperation on critical minerals in the DRC, giving priority to the downstream industrialisation and beneficiation of critical minerals in the DRC. This requires a holistic approach that would integrate socio-economic considerations to ensure a sustainable and equitable future for all.
This year’s forum brings together investors, manufacturers, EPCs, mining operators, processing and exploration technology providers, logistics and infrastructure solution providers, digital and ICT innovators, ESG leaders, financiers, legal advisors and policymakers.
The following dignitaries and industry experts are among the high-level line-up that will address the opening session on 29 September:
- H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini, Governor, of the Lualaba Province, DRC
- Susannah McLaren, Head of Responsible Sourcing & Sustainability, Cobalt Institute, United Kingdom
- Denis Lecouturier, Managing Director, Congolese Battery Council (CCB), DRC
Project updates
The programme features discussions and updates on the latest developments of battery value chain projects in the DRC, including:
Project 1: Simple and eco-environmentally friendly process of lithium extraction from α-spodumene and lepidolite concentrates from the Manono
- Aubin Tshibanda, Critical Minerals Researcher, University of Liège, Belgium
Project 2: Research collaboration between the University of (UNILU) and (CPUT) for the advancement of lithium-ion battery technology in the DRC: Status, challenges and prospects
- Steve Nsenda Tshilumbu, Associate Professor, University of CPUT/ UNILU, South Africa
Project 3: CRM from the DR Congo – History, status and perspectives
- Uwe Naeher, Professional Geologist, ISEBAR, DRC
Project 4: MES project
These discussions will be led by Dieudonné Been Masudi, Consultant in charge of the energy transition programme, AFREWATCH, DRC.
The Musompo SEZ
Another project that is eagerly watched by industry and investors alike is the development of special economic zones (SEZs) in the DRC, which is seen as a significant step towards industrialisation. Particularly the Musompo SEZ, a transboundary battery and electric vehicle SEZ, will be highlighted, including the incentives in place to promote private sector investments, tax rates and the CSR policies planned by manufacturers to guarantee support for local communities around SEZs, including environmental standards and labour conditions.
Discussion participants:
- Romain Deniel, Country Director, Arise IIP, DRC
- Prof. Hercule Kalele Mulonda, Technical Director, CCB and Representative of CAEB, DRC
Lobito Corridor case study
A panel discussion on investments in infrastructure as a key driver for progress will focus on the exciting case studies of the Lobito Corridor and the Tazara Railway, which are important pieces in the puzzle to solve the region's challenges with regards to energy, lack of proper roads, telecommunication and transportation.
The panellists include:
- Celestin Kibeya, Director General, Cominière, DRC
More high-level speakers and facilitators during DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum include:
- Prof. Hercule Kalele Mulonda, Technical Director, CCB and Representative of CAEB, DRC
- Aubin Tshibanda, Critical Minerals Researcher, University of Liège, Belgium
- Deborah Nkanga, Founding Partner, NKA Legal & Tax Law Firm, DRC
- Prof. Jean-Marie Kanda, Senior Advisor to the Head of State at the Mines-Energy-Hydrocarbons College, DRC
- Gracia Munganga, Development Director, CrossBoundary, DRC
- Uwe Naeher, Professional Geologist, ISEBAR, DRC
- Thierry Naweji, Executive Chairman, DRC-SA Chamber of Commerce, SA
- Benitha Tambwe, Expert-Head of Strategic Partnerships DRC Ministry of Mines (CTCPM), DRC
- Jimmy Munguriek, Country Director, Resource Matters, DRC
- Egyul Mamoko, Metallurgical Expert - CTCPM/Mines/DRC
- Michel Roy, Technical Expert, Haute Écoles des Mines et Industrie, DRC
- Prof. Chauke Hasani, Director, School of Physical and Mineral Science/ University of Limpopo, South Africa
- King Kalume, Director of stakeholders relations, MMG, DRC
About DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum dates and venue:
Date: 29-30 September 2025
Venue: Kampi Ya Boma, Kolwezi, DRC
About DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum dates and venue:
Date: 29-30 September 2025
Venue: Kampi Ya Boma, Kolwezi, DRC
