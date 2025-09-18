Freedom Flourishes in Dutch Capital on Destination: Scientology, Amsterdam
Los Angeles, CA, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Destination: Scientology, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Destination: Scientology airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
About Destination: Scientology, Amsterdam
A world-class capital and icon of culture and tolerance, Amsterdam has long been a beacon for free thinkers, innovators and artists. From building the world’s first stock market to reclaiming land from the sea, the city is a testament to human ingenuity and bold ideas. It’s a place where knowledge grows and a rich artistic heritage remains, reflected in masterpieces by Rembrandt and Van Gogh and celebrated through the city’s vibrant cultural institutions.
Located on the Knowledge Mile near the iconic Rembrandt Tower, the Church of Scientology Amsterdam stands prominently along one of the city’s most dynamic thoroughfares. This episode takes viewers inside the Church, offering a look at its role in a metropolis that has always celebrated individual thought. The episode also showcases Dutch traditions, from historic windmills and handcrafted wooden clogs to local cuisine and distinctive architecture.
Hear from local Scientologists as they share their vision for Amsterdam’s future—one of unity, dialogue and mutual respect—while showing how the Church helps guide the community toward their own paths to spiritual freedom.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Destination: Scientology airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
About Destination: Scientology, Amsterdam
A world-class capital and icon of culture and tolerance, Amsterdam has long been a beacon for free thinkers, innovators and artists. From building the world’s first stock market to reclaiming land from the sea, the city is a testament to human ingenuity and bold ideas. It’s a place where knowledge grows and a rich artistic heritage remains, reflected in masterpieces by Rembrandt and Van Gogh and celebrated through the city’s vibrant cultural institutions.
Located on the Knowledge Mile near the iconic Rembrandt Tower, the Church of Scientology Amsterdam stands prominently along one of the city’s most dynamic thoroughfares. This episode takes viewers inside the Church, offering a look at its role in a metropolis that has always celebrated individual thought. The episode also showcases Dutch traditions, from historic windmills and handcrafted wooden clogs to local cuisine and distinctive architecture.
Hear from local Scientologists as they share their vision for Amsterdam’s future—one of unity, dialogue and mutual respect—while showing how the Church helps guide the community toward their own paths to spiritual freedom.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Scientology NetworkContact
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Categories