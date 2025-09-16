Rebekah Bezerra, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, FTI Consulting, Inc. to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Assessing Trade Secret Damages Webinar
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webinars, has announced today that Rebekah Bezerra, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, FTI Consulting, Inc. will speak at its webinar entitled, “Current Issues in Assessing Damages for Trade Secrets Litigation.”
Jersey City, NJ, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (ET).
About Rebekah Bezerra
Rebekah Bezerra has over a decade of experience providing economic analysis in intellectual property and commercial disputes. She has assisted clients in matters involving patent, trademark, and copyright infringement, trade secret misappropriation, fraud, breach of contract, and breach of fiduciary duty across industries such as oil and gas, retail, consumer goods, electronic gaming, e-commerce, and telecommunications.
Rebekah has reported and given deposition testimony in trade secrets litigation and works closely with FTI’s testifying experts to quantify damages. She manages engagements from inception through trial and occasionally lectures on IP damages at South Texas College of Law. She holds a B.B.A., M.B.A., and J.D. from Houston Christian University and Southern Methodist University.
About FTI Consulting, Inc.
FTI Consulting is the leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees in 33 countries and territories.
Over the last 40 years, FTI Consulting has grown to become a market-leading global consulting firm that brings together distinct capabilities and experts to serve as the trusted advisor to clients when they are facing their greatest opportunities and challenges. Each practice is a leader in its own right, staffed with experts recognized for the depth of their knowledge and a track record of making an impact. Collectively, FTI Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to assist clients across the business cycle—from proactive risk management to the ability to respond rapidly to unexpected crises and dynamic environments.
Event Summary
With heightened regulatory focus, evolving workplace dynamics, and a surge in intellectual property disputes, trade secret protection is once again at the forefront of corporate risk management in 2025.
Join Brent K. Bersin, CPA, CFF, CLP, and Rebekah Bezerra, both senior leaders in Forensic and Litigation Consulting at FTI Consulting, Inc., for a timely and practical discussion on what’s new—and what’s next—in trade secret law. Grounded in real-world casework and litigation support experience, this session will equip attendees with actionable insights into the latest trends, legal developments, and forensic strategies in trade secret enforcement.
Whether you’re navigating a high-stakes dispute or strengthening your internal risk posture, this session will help you protect your most valuable intangible assets.
Learning Objectives:
• Available Damages Remedies
• Role of Expert Witness
• Building A Credible Damages Model
• Current Case Law – Unjust Enrichment Damages
• Current Case Law – Reasonable Royalty Damages
• Current Case Law – Apportionment
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
