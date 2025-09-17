Protek Capital, Inc. (OTC: PRPM) Provides Corporate Roadmap, Post-Uplisting Plans, and Strategic Operating Model
Protek Capital, Inc. (OTC: PRPM) today announced a comprehensive update for shareholders, outlining its compliance initiatives, corporate restructuring roadmap, and long-term strategic vision under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, M.D. Robertson.
Immediate Priorities: Protek Capital is advancing several near-term priorities designed to restore compliance and strengthen governance foundations:
Regulatory Filings: The Company is completing all outstanding financial disclosures to regain current status with OTC Markets.
Auditor & Counsel Engagement: Independent auditors and securities counsel are being engaged to enhance reporting accuracy, transparency, and best-in-class governance.
OTC Uplisting: Upon achieving current status, Protek Capital plans to apply for uplisting to a higher OTC Markets tier, aiming to provide greater visibility for shareholders and market participants.
Corporate Governance: Following uplisting, a reconstituted Board of Directors will be appointed to ensure independent oversight and reinforce fiduciary accountability.
Post-Uplisting Initiatives
Once current status and uplisting are achieved, Protek Capital intends to pursue further initiatives aligned with long-term shareholder value:
Share Restructuring: The Company plans to simplify its capital structure at the recommendation of counsel, with the goal of increasing transparency and positioning Protek Capital for growth opportunities.
Capital Alignment: Share adjustments will be considered within the context of broader governance and financing strategies, supporting sustainable operations and shareholder alignment.
Strategic Operating Model
Looking ahead, Protek Capital intends to operate as a financial services holding company with a private equity hybrid model. This structure is designed to provide flexibility for evaluating a range of future opportunities under disciplined governance. Management is also preparing capacity for potential long-term initiatives, including exploring a strategic combination targeted for 2026. No agreements or transactions are currently in place.
“Our first responsibility is achieving full compliance and establishing strong governance foundations,” said M.D. Robertson, Chief Executive Officer. “Post-uplisting, we will responsibly address our capital structure under the guidance of counsel. This step is aimed at positioning Protek Capital as a lean, transparent, and strategically flexible financial services holding company with a private equity hybrid framework.”
About Protek Capital, Inc.
Protek Capital, Inc. (OTC: PRPM) is a publicly traded U.S. entity focused on compliance restoration, governance enhancements, and building long-term operational capacity. The Company intends to operate as a financial services holding company under a private equity hybrid model.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains “forward-looking statements” subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially. Protek Capital undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Protek Capital, Inc.
Email: ir@protek.capital
