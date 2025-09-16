Optima Explorations VR Field Trips Now Eligible for Step Up for Students PEP and EO Scholarships
Optima Explorations VR Field Trips are now eligible for Step Up for Students PEP & EO scholarships, expanding immersive learning for Florida families.
Naples, FL, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Optima Academy Online (OAO), the nation’s leading provider of immersive virtual reality (VR) education experiences, announces its innovative VR Explorations Field Trips are now eligible under Florida’s Step Up for Students (SUFS) Personalized Education Program (PEP) and Education Options (EO) scholarships.
This milestone ensures thousands of Florida families can now use their scholarship funds to access OAO’s groundbreaking Explorations VR Field Trips, which transport students to places like Ancient Egypt, the United Nations, and the International Space Station—all from the comfort of home.
“Optima’s mission is to expand access to classical education through world-class immersive learning,” Adam Mangana, CEO of Optima, said. “By making our VR Explorations Field Trips eligible under Step Up for Students’ PEP and EO scholarships, we’re breaking down barriers for families who want their children to not just learn about history, science, and culture—but to experience it. This is education without borders, and we are honored to partner with SUFS in empowering parents with real choice.”
Step Up for Students is a state-approved scholarship funding organization that provides educational choice options to families across Florida. With PEP and EO eligibility, families can now:
- Enroll in OAO’s subscription-based Explorations VR Field Trips using their scholarship funds.
- Enhance homeschool and private school learning with immersive, standards-aligned lessons.
- Give students with diverse learning needs access to a flexible, engaging, and supportive platform.
“Parents are eager for resources that make learning come alive,” Mangana added. “Our Explorations VR field trips align with classical education while leveraging the latest technology to build wonder, curiosity, and retention.”
About Optima Academy Online:
Optima Academy Online is a tuition-free, public virtual instruction provider serving grades K–12 in Florida, and a national leader in immersive education. Using cutting-edge VR technology, OAO empowers students with access to rigorous classical curriculum, engaging live instruction, and unforgettable Explorations VR Field Trips.
