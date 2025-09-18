Society for Earth Law to Launch at Climate Week NYC Coalition Challenges Traditional Law with Earth-Centered Approach

SOEL is a global membership organization of lawyers, students, scholars, and allies dedicated to transforming law for an ecological age. SOEL's work is rooted in three guiding meta-principles: relationality (everything is connected), reciprocity (giving back and paying nature’s blessings forward), and responsibility (accountability to all life). They believe Earth law must reflect the truth that humanity is part of nature, not separate from or above it.