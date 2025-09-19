Heart of the Matter Therapy in Fort Collins Hires Therapist to Provide Half-Priced Therapy
Heart of the Matter Therapy in Fort Collins welcomes Vally Rodriguez, MFT Intern, to the team. She is now offering therapy sessions at half the standard rate, making high-quality counseling more affordable for individuals, couples, and families. Vally is currently accepting new clients as part of the practice’s commitment to accessible mental health care.
Fort Collins, CO, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to the growing need for affordable mental health services, Heart of the Matter Therapy is proud to announce the addition of Vally Rodrigu, to its team. Vally will be offering reduced-fee therapy sessions at half the standard rate, making high-quality counseling more accessible to individuals, couples, and families in the Fort Collins area.
With a deep passion for helping people heal and grow through life’s challenges, Vally brings a compassionate and client-centered approach to therapy. As a Marriage and Family Therapy Intern under clinical supervision, she is able to provide professional counseling services at a significantly reduced cost without compromising on quality or care.
“Our goal has always been to make therapy more inclusive,” said the team at Heart of the Matter Therapy. “Adding Vally to our practice allows us to expand our reach and offer affordable care to those who might not otherwise be able to access it.”
Half-priced therapy is available for a range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, relationship issues, life transitions, trauma, and more. This service is part of Heart of the Matter Therapy’s ongoing commitment to community well-being and mental health equity.
With a deep passion for helping people heal and grow through life’s challenges, Vally brings a compassionate and client-centered approach to therapy. As a Marriage and Family Therapy Intern under clinical supervision, she is able to provide professional counseling services at a significantly reduced cost without compromising on quality or care.
“Our goal has always been to make therapy more inclusive,” said the team at Heart of the Matter Therapy. “Adding Vally to our practice allows us to expand our reach and offer affordable care to those who might not otherwise be able to access it.”
Half-priced therapy is available for a range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, relationship issues, life transitions, trauma, and more. This service is part of Heart of the Matter Therapy’s ongoing commitment to community well-being and mental health equity.
Contact
Heart of the Matter Couples Therapy, Marriage Counseling, and Individual TherapyContact
Tasha Seiter
970-335-9190
https://marriage-counseling-fort-collins.com/
Tasha Seiter
970-335-9190
https://marriage-counseling-fort-collins.com/
Categories