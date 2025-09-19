Heart of the Matter Therapy in Fort Collins Hires Therapist to Provide Half-Priced Therapy

Heart of the Matter Therapy in Fort Collins welcomes Vally Rodriguez, MFT Intern, to the team. She is now offering therapy sessions at half the standard rate, making high-quality counseling more affordable for individuals, couples, and families. Vally is currently accepting new clients as part of the practice’s commitment to accessible mental health care.