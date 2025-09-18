Meet a Scientologist Tunes Up with Auto Expert Jimmy Alauria
Los Angeles, CA, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Meet a Scientologist, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring auto repair business owner, consultant and industry speaker Jimmy Alauria.
Jimmy Alauria joined his family’s automotive repair shop and shifted it into high gear. His success earned him recognition across the industry, and today he helps others tune up their own operations for growth.
About Jimmy Alauria
Jimmy Alauria, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, was born into the auto repair business started by his father, uncle and grandfather. While he grew up learning the trade, his early ambitions were on the ice. He captained his college hockey team to a national championship and went on to play professionally before a knee injury brought that chapter to a close. Returning home, Jimmy stepped into a leadership role at the shop and applied L. Ron Hubbard’s Administrative Technology to create a more efficient, team-driven operation. After seeing the results firsthand, he began helping other shop owners do the same. Today, Jimmy is as dedicated to uplifting his employees and community as he is to strengthening auto repair businesses nationwide by equipping them with the tools and horsepower to keep driving forward.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
