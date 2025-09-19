iPOP Administration and Talent Fund Life-Changing Clean Water Project in Eswatini, Africa, Through the Thirst Project
Los Angeles, CA, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- iPOP LA, is proud to announce the full funding of a life-saving clean water project for Makhwane Kop Anglican Primary School in the Kingdom of eSwatini, Africa. This transformative initiative was made possible through generous contributions to the Thirst Project, a leading nonprofit working to end the global water crisis.
For the 320 students and 14 women employed at Makhwane Kop Anglican Primary School, life has radically changed. Previously, the only water source was a stream located one kilometer away—a daily journey that often led to lost study time, health risks, and exposure to waterborne illnesses. The community has suffered 155 cases of cholera, highlighting the urgent need for safe, accessible water.
“We are deeply grateful to the performers and members of the iPOP family, whose compassion and commitment are creating real, lasting change,” said Courtney Stewart from iPOP, who traveled to Eswatini last fall. “Access to clean water isn’t just about health—it’s about hope, opportunity, and a better future for every child.”
This well is a shining example of what is possible when passionate individuals come together—proof that solving the global water crisis is within reach.
For more information about the Thirst Project and how to get involved, visit www.thirstproject.org.
About iPOP!
iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business for over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer, attracting performers from over 30 countries worldwide. At the event, participants train with industry experts, refine their craft, and compete in front of influential decision-makers who are actively seeking the stars of tomorrow.
