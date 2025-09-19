Sharks and Seaside Resilience in Great White Summer on Documentary Showcase
Los Angeles, CA, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the documentary Great White Summer.
Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
After a fatal shark attack sends shock waves through Cape Cod’s quiet beach towns, surfers, scientists and residents rally to confront the rising presence of great white sharks circling local waters. As the summer season nears—vital to both the region’s economy and its cherished coastal identity—the community must find real solutions, fast.
Director Nick Budabin focuses his lens on the personal insights of those impacted by the unexpected crisis. Through their voices, the documentary becomes more than a story about sharks—it’s a portrait of resilience, unity and a community rising to meet the demands of a changing natural world.
About Nick Budabin
Nick Budabin is an award-winning filmmaker, EMMY® Award-winning producer and TV show runner. His television work includes productions for YouTube, MTV and OWN. Nick’s first feature documentary Chi-Town premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival and went on to win the Audience Award at the Black Harvest Film Festival in Chicago and Best Director at the Las Cruces International Film Festival in New Mexico.
In an interview with Scientology Network for Documentary Showcase, Budabin said:
“The film was able to sort of find some common ground for people and be able to create a dialogue, which is really what a documentary film should be able to do, is to open up dialogue and create conversations. And I think our film was able to achieve that.”
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
