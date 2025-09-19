Driving the Future of Electric Mobility: RAMPF’s Turnkey Solutions for Automotive Innovation
Reactive polymer systems and dispensing machinery for sealing, potting, and bonding at Battery Show North America – Booth 5422.
Wixom, MI, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting sealing foams, potting compounds, and adhesives together with automated dispensing technology for the fast and cost-efficient manufacture of electric mobility components at Battery Show North America in Detroit, MI, from October 6 to 9 – Booth 5422.
Key Takeaways
1. RAMPF foam gaskets, potting compounds, gap fillers, and adhesives deliver customized sealing, potting, and bonding solutions with outstanding quality and user-friendly application.
2. RAMPF’s automated mixing and dispensing technology ensures ultra-fast, high-precision processing of reactive polyurethane-, epoxy-, and silicone-based polymers.
3. RAMPF provides premium contract manufacturing services for sealing, potting, and bonding electric mobility applications.
Foam Gaskets – Cost-Effective Sealing
RAMPF’s liquid to highly thixotropic polyurethane (RAKU® PUR) and silicone (RAKU® SIL) foam gaskets provide efficient sealing, exceptional quality, and easy application. The fast-curing, low-emission, heat-resistant sealing systems offer reliable protection against dust, moisture, chemicals, and harsh environmental conditions.
Applications include battery covers, EV charging stations, connectors, and fuel cells as well as door and door-lock modules, loudspeaker boxes, fuse boxes, ventilation grills, brake and rear lights.
Potting Resins – Optimal Heat Dissipation
RAMPF potting resins based on polyurethane, epoxy (RAKU® POX), and silicone provide robust protection for electronic components against chemical substances and environmental factors such as heat, cold, and moisture.
The 1- and 2-component potting systems ensure optimal thermal management and maximal durability in batteries and power electronics, with gap fillers and heat-conductive systems enhancing heat management.
Adhesives – Multifunctional Benefits
RAMPF polyurethane, epoxy, and silane-modified polymer adhesives offer more than high-strength bonding – they are engineered for electric mobility applications requiring sealing, thermal conductivity, and process efficiency. Tailored formulations enable manufacturers to streamline operations, improve durability, and increase overall productivity.
Automated Mixing & Dispensing Systems – Maximum Speed, Maximum Precision
In addition to its material expertise, RAMPF provides turnkey dispensing and automation solutions that integrate seamlessly into high-volume manufacturing environments. Key features include:
• Dynamic mixing heads for precise dispensing and variable ratios
• Multi-axis robotics for consistent application on flat or curved surfaces
• Plasma treatment stations to enhance adhesion
• Fully automated production cells for lithium-ion battery manufacturing
RAMPF’s automated mixing and dispensing systems are engineered for flexibility, repeatability, and speed, making them ideal for sealing battery frames, potting high-voltage connectors, and applying soft or rigid foam. The advanced systems enable manufacturers to scale production efficiently without compromising quality.
Contract Manufacturing – Highest Quality and Flexibility
RAMPF Group, Inc. offers premium production capacities for sealing, potting, and bonding:
• Sealing: FIPG / FIPFG foam gaskets and application-specific polyurethane seals
• Potting: Reactive, thermally and electrically conductive polymers
• Bonding: Multi-component adhesives, including integrated curing-on-demand (COD) systems
One Partner. Seamless Integration.
Jürgen Penker, CEO of RAMPF Group, Inc. – “What sets RAMPF apart is our ability to deliver both high-quality polymer systems and high-performance machinery to process these. As a true one-stop shop for electric mobility manufacturing, RAMPF brings together chemistry, engineering, and automation in one powerful package to meet the evolving demands of OEMs and Tier suppliers.”
Visit RAMPF at Battery Show North America in Detroit, MI, from October 6 to 9 – Booth 5422.
