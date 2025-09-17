A Day of Golf and Giving Back: STN to Host Second Annual ForeCause Golf Tournament
Pleasanton, CA, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- STN, Inc. is thrilled to announce their upcoming second Annual ForeCause Golf Tournament at Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward, California, on Monday, October 6, 2025. It is more than just a day of golf; it is an amazing opportunity to support this year’s beneficiary, Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School.
With sponsorship aid from companies, STN can make substantial contributions towards assisting the local community and provide sponsors an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to corporate social responsibility.
STN’s ForeCause Golf Tournament offers a variety of sponsorship packages tailored to each company’s goals. Team STN is honored to partner with Supermicro, the official Diamond Sponsor. Supermicro is a global technology leader delivering first-to-market innovation across enterprise, cloud, AI, 5G, and edge IT infrastructure. Their Rack-Scale Total IT Solutions embody a commitment to energy-efficient, high-performance computing from servers and storage systems to networking and software.
Opticlarity, the Elite sponsor, is transforming the way organizations leverage data, providing real-time insights and AI-driven decision-making capabilities. Their innovative platform streamlines data integration and delivers unparalleled visibility across complex systems, empowering teams to move faster, work smarter, and achieve greater clarity.
Platinum Sponsors – Arista Networks, CoreSite, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks and Behring Company/Stak. Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments. CoreSite is a key player in the field for secure, reliable, and high-performance data center solutions, offering seamless connectivity and cloud services that empower businesses to scale efficiently and as a global cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming how people and organizations operate. A global leader in secure, AI-driven networking, Juniper helps organizations simplify operations and deliver exceptional user experiences across the cloud, enterprise, and service provider landscapes. Behring Co. is a Bay Area real estate development and private equity firm with a 60-year legacy. Their full-stack approach delivers innovative, high-value mixed-use projects that create lasting impact and STAK Space is Oakland’s premier live-work-play hub for innovators, offering flexible workspaces, upscale amenities, and venture support.
All proceeds will benefit Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School, an Oakland institution that is redefining what’s possible in secondary education by combining rigorous academics with meaningful, hands-on work experience. At the core of Cristo Rey’s model is its Corporate Work Study Program (CWSP), a groundbreaking initiative that places students in real, entry-level positions with leading companies across a variety of industries.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for you to be a part of this exciting cause and fun tournament.
Please visit STN Golf ForeCause website for more information.
https://www.stninc.com/forecause.
STN aspires to tee up for a great cause and take a swing towards changing lives.
Contact
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
