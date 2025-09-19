Glendor Inc. Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards
Glendor Inc. has been named a quarterfinalist in the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards in the Mental & Behavioral Health – Rising Star category. Selected from over 1,800 submissions, Glendor was recognized for its automatic, at-scale, at-source de-identification software that enables secure sharing of multimodal medical data for research, drug development, AI training, and real-world evidence while safeguarding patient privacy.
Draper, UT, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Glendor Inc. is proud to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist in the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards, recognized in the Mental & Behavioral Health – Rising Star category.
This recognition highlights the company's dedication to empowering scalable data sharing for treatments, research, drug development and AI model training including federated learning - while ensuring patients’ privacy is protected.
Chosen from a record-breaking pool of more than 1,800 submissions, Glendor joins a select group of only 16 quarterfinalists per category advancing to this stage.
“We are honored to be recognized alongside such innovative organizations,” said Julia Komissarchik, CEO of Glendor, Inc. “This recognition reinforces our belief that protecting privacy and enabling access to high-quality medical data can—and must—go hand in hand.”
Glendor’s flagship software, Glendor PHI Sanitizer, automatically de-identifies Protected Health Information (PHI) across multimodal medical data, including imaging, pathology, videos, audio, and reports. Designed to run on-premises or in the cloud without exposing sensitive data externally, the platform is:
· Automatic: No manual tweaking or customization required.
· At Source: Keeps data behind client firewalls, unlike third-party APIs.
· At Scale: Built to process millions of studies.
· Easy to Integrate: One-minute install; no BAA required.
· Multimodal: Supports diverse medical data modalities and formats.
“The 2025 Awards have once again raised the bar, drawing an unprecedented range of global submissions that highlight the rapid evolution of AI and impact of digital health. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and driving meaningful change in healthcare,” said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.
About Digital Health Hub Foundation:
Our mission is to help the world’s next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000-member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.
About Glendor
Glendor is on a mission to safeguard patient privacy while accelerating medical innovation. With its automated, at-source, at-scale de-identification technology, Glendor enables healthcare data custodians to share and aggregate multimodal medical data —advancing clinical research, AI model training, and real-world evidence generation without compromising patients’ privacy. Glendor’s customers include government, hospitals, lab networks, pharmaceuticals, AI companies, and medical data lakes. https://glendor.com/
Contact
Glendor, IncContact
Julia Komissarchik
801-901-3539
https://glendor.com/
