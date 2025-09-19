Glendor Inc. Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

Glendor Inc. has been named a quarterfinalist in the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards in the Mental & Behavioral Health – Rising Star category. Selected from over 1,800 submissions, Glendor was recognized for its automatic, at-scale, at-source de-identification software that enables secure sharing of multimodal medical data for research, drug development, AI training, and real-world evidence while safeguarding patient privacy.