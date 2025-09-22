Loca Launches Local Quests: Gamifying Local Discovery with Cash Rewards and Badges
Loca, the mobile app connecting users with local businesses, today unveiled Local Quests, a groundbreaking gamification feature that rewards users with cash and badges for exploring their communities. From submitting receipts after visiting local spots to creating video ads or referring friends, Local Quests turns everyday activities into fun, rewarding challenges.
Loca, the mobile app connecting users with local businesses, today unveiled Local Quests, a groundbreaking gamification feature that rewards users with cash and badges for exploring their communities. From submitting receipts after visiting local spots to creating video ads or referring friends, Local Quests turns everyday activities into fun, rewarding challenges.
A Win-Win for Users and Businesses
With Local Quests, users earn cash rewards and unlock badges while supporting nearby businesses. For local merchants, the feature drives increased foot traffic, engagement, and loyalty as customers complete quests, such as visiting stores or sharing content. Early beta testing revealed a [insert stat, e.g., 20% increase in user visits] increase in business activity, demonstrating the effectiveness of gamified discovery.
“Local Quests make exploring your city exciting and rewarding,” said Joe Edgar, Founder of Loca. “We’re empowering users to become Local Legends while helping businesses thrive through stronger community connections.”
Get Started Today
Local Quests is now live on the Loca app. Download or update the app to start earning rewards. Businesses can maximize visibility by updating their rewards in the Loca dashboard.
About Loca
Loca is a mobile platform that connects users with local businesses through rewards and engaging experiences. With Local Quests, Loca is redefining how communities shop, share, and support local economies.
Contact
LocaContact
Julia Nagirniak
541-953-3575
https://loca.us
