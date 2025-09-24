RX Japan Unveils Six Zones at IJT AUTUMN 2025
Yokohama, Japan, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IJT AUTUMN 2025, the 13th International Jewellery Tokyo – Autumn edition hosted by RX Japan, returns to Pacifico Yokohama from October 29-31, 2025.
Featuring over 800,000 creations, this event redefines the sourcing experience with six curated zones for jewellery professionals and enthusiasts.
The Jewellery Zone gleams with diamond masterpieces, coloured gemstone designs, and platinum collections. The Pearl Zone enchants with South Sea pearls and rare conch varieties, while the Gemstones Zone shows vibrant selections like rubies, jade, and coral.
For those seeking chic yet accessible items, the Light Jewellery Zone presents an array of gold accessories, including earrings and necklaces, tailored for elegance.
The Designers & Craftsmen Zone captures creativity with designer jewellery collections, bespoke pieces, and OEM/ODM services.
Meanwhile, the Jewellery Related Products Zone amplifies industry expertise with offerings such as jewellery boxes, advanced equipment, and wellness gadgets.
Complementing the in-person experience, the newly launched Product Search page is an innovative online catalogue. Reflecting the event’s strategic zones, the page allows visitors to explore exhibitors and plan their sourcing strategies before stepping onto the show floor.
With over 400 exhibitors and an anticipated audience of more than 13,000 professionals from across Asia, Europe, and beyond, IJT AUTUMN 2025 solidifies its reputation as a premier global hub for networking, discovering trends, and forging business deals.
Among the attendees are wholesalers, retailers, manufacturers, designers, and media representatives.
“This year’s event has been crafted with purpose—to bring clarity, convenience, and creativity to the jewellery industry,” stated Mr. Yoshihito Waki, IJT Show Director. “The dedicated zones and the Product Search tool are transforming the way businesses connect and collaborate at IJT AUTUMN.”
Interested visitors may register for free via https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html.
Featuring over 800,000 creations, this event redefines the sourcing experience with six curated zones for jewellery professionals and enthusiasts.
The Jewellery Zone gleams with diamond masterpieces, coloured gemstone designs, and platinum collections. The Pearl Zone enchants with South Sea pearls and rare conch varieties, while the Gemstones Zone shows vibrant selections like rubies, jade, and coral.
For those seeking chic yet accessible items, the Light Jewellery Zone presents an array of gold accessories, including earrings and necklaces, tailored for elegance.
The Designers & Craftsmen Zone captures creativity with designer jewellery collections, bespoke pieces, and OEM/ODM services.
Meanwhile, the Jewellery Related Products Zone amplifies industry expertise with offerings such as jewellery boxes, advanced equipment, and wellness gadgets.
Complementing the in-person experience, the newly launched Product Search page is an innovative online catalogue. Reflecting the event’s strategic zones, the page allows visitors to explore exhibitors and plan their sourcing strategies before stepping onto the show floor.
With over 400 exhibitors and an anticipated audience of more than 13,000 professionals from across Asia, Europe, and beyond, IJT AUTUMN 2025 solidifies its reputation as a premier global hub for networking, discovering trends, and forging business deals.
Among the attendees are wholesalers, retailers, manufacturers, designers, and media representatives.
“This year’s event has been crafted with purpose—to bring clarity, convenience, and creativity to the jewellery industry,” stated Mr. Yoshihito Waki, IJT Show Director. “The dedicated zones and the Product Search tool are transforming the way businesses connect and collaborate at IJT AUTUMN.”
Interested visitors may register for free via https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html.
Contact
RX JapanContact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html
Categories